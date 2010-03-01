Quick Tricks to Re-Energize Your Office Space

Image From: flickr.com/creativecommons

We are all in the spirit of spring cleaning, managing out-of-date wardrobes, finally scrubbing that mildew in the shower, and accomplishing the overall seasonal rites of sanitation. But what most people forget to tackle is office space and a clean office space is a happy office space. We offer tricks of the trade that will re-energize your modus operandi from 9 to 5.

1. De-clutter



Before you start the revitalization, get rid of all the clutter that has littered your office space. Old papers, files, and supplies should be thrown away or recycled. This feat may take some time, but afterwards youll already feel the energy sweeping through the room.

2. Organize

Purchase products like magazine racks, shelves, and desk organizers that will keep your supplies and resources in order and close-at-hand. We love the File File, $24.95, at CB2.com (pictured above).

3. Feng Shui

How could we not include the ancient Chinese theory of interior aesthetics? Where your desk is situated is the most important aspect to freeing the energy in your space. Place your desk so that you face the door the ultimate power position. Avoid placing your desk against a wall with your back facing the door, as it will interfere with the balance of your chi.

4. Add Color

Bursts of color are instant energy suppliers. If you can, paint your walls or use furniture and accessories to provide a colorful oomph.

5. Mother Nature

Adding a plant is beneficial, as nature is a subconscious link to energy. An orchid or bamboo plant is easy to maintain, while providing a refreshing element to your space.

6. Lighting

Lighting is key when it comes to getting work done. Instead of investing in your typical, boring college dorm room desk lamp, pick something with a prettier design. Check out vintage stores for one-of-a-kind table lamps or keep it cheap with the Tiffany Table Lamp, $99.99, at Target.com.

7. Get Comfortable

Since you will be spending so much time in your office space, you should be comfortable enough to enjoy what you do. A comfy chairwill keep you pleased throughout the day. We recommend the Allak Swivel Chair, $59.99, at Ikea.com. If you need music to keep your mind stirring, we recommend the Sound System iPod Speaker, $220, at UrbanOutfiters.com.

8. Get Inspired



Create a mood board for inspiration, including quotes and pictures that will invigorate your creative juices. You might even want to change it up once and a while if you have a major project due or need fresh ideas. Art or wall dcor can also add a creative touch to your workspace. We recommend the 3 in 1 Board, $19.95, atCB2.com (pictured above).

9. Add Personality

Adding pictures of family or objects that are close to you will remind you of what youve accomplished and why you work so hard. Keep them on your desk or on a shelf nearby to help you when you need encouragement and motivation. We love the Set of Ten Gold Frames, $28, at UrbanOutfitters.com.

10. Are YOU Re-Energized?

Of course your office space should be organized and personalized, but it wont be re-energized without you, the worker. Simple office exercises and stretches will help you keep up the pace for a long (yet productive) workday ahead.

More News We Love:

Mary-Kate Olsen Splits From Boyfriend

Fashion’s Night Out to Become a Primetime TV Special!

NYFW: The Best New Designer Collections