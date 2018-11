When it’s beautiful outside, the last thing you want to do is be stuck inside cooking for hours. So don’t! But that doesn’t mean you need to do Seamless from June through August, either. You just need some fast, easy, satisfying, healthy dinner recipes in your back pocket.

Enter these 15 super-fast, filling, and good-for-you recipes. Give them a shot and neither your social life nor your waistline will suffer.