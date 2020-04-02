13 Quick Smoothie Recipes For A Delicious Fix In 10 Minutes Or Less

I want to be healthy. I do, I swear! I just hate grocery shopping, meal planning, and having to wait for food when I’m hungry. That’s why I’ve made it my personal mission to find the best quick smoothie recipes known to mankind—a smoothie, in my opinion, is very much a perfect food, and if I can whip one up in under ten minutes, I’m even more likely to choose it over an unhealthy snack option.

In addition to being fast and easy to make, there are a wide variety of smoothies to choose from to keep me from getting bored with the same old recipes. Just to prove my point, I included a whopping THIRTEEN tasty smoothies in this roundup alone. That’s almost two weeks’ worth of smoothie ideas! And of course, you can mix and match ingredients and get creative on your own, too. Sometimes, the best smoothies are made with whatever leftover ingredients I’ve got lying around my kitchen.

That said, I know some people prefer a bit more direction, especially when a quick snack is the goal. You don’t want to waste time brainstorming the next great smoothie recipe, but you still want a delicious, healthy option to hold you over between meals, or fill you up as a meal replacement. Whether you’re more of a classic green smoothie person, an innovator when it comes to ingredients like persimmons, turmeric or sweet potatoes, or you just like a dessert-y chocolate treat, I can guarantee there’s a smoothie on this list you’ll love.

Read on for thirteen smoothie recipes you can whip up in ten minutes or less.

1. Strawberry Watermelon Rind Smoothie

Waste-free smoothies are always the move, and this delicious Strawberry Watermelon Rind Smoothie utilizes watermelon rind to pack a refreshing punch.

2. Peanut Butter Avo Green Smoothie

In my humble opinion, the Peanut Butter Avocado Green Smoothie is the perfect green smoothie. Healthy, filling, and tasty AF. You’ll barely taste the spinach thanks to the peanut butter, mango, and avocado.

3. Sweet Potato Energy Shake

This six-ingredient Sweet Potato Energy Shake is super filling, and a great meal replacement for busy days.

4. Frozen Berry Smoothie

If you didn’t have time to hit up the farmer’s market for fresh fruit, whip up this Frozen Berry Smoothie using that ol’ bag of frozen berries sitting in your freezer.

5. Spinach Nutella Smoothie

If you want a sweet snack that’s still ~technically~ healthy, this Spinach Nutella Smoothie is the move. All you need is spinach, milk, banana and oh-so-yummy Nutella.

6. Red Velvet Superfood Smoothie

This Red Velvet Superfood Smoothie has strawberries and raspberries, yes, but it actually gets its color from beets! Beets are a great source of potassium, magnesium and fiber, and getting your fix via a tasty smoothie is a win-win.

7. Turmeric Pineapple Smoothie

Need an anti-inflammatory recipe? This Turmeric Pineapple Smoothie is the answer to your prayers. Plus, it’ll keep in the fridge for up to three days (just shake it up if it starts to separate!), so you can make a trio at a time and have a few days’ worth of smoothie snacks.

8. Chocolate Covered Cherry Smoothie

Now we’re talking decadence. This Chocolate Covered Cherry Smoothie requires frozen pitted cherries and just four other ingredients to yield what I’d argue is a luxury snack.

9. Carrot Orange Protein Smoothie

Peaches, bananas and carrots, oh my! This Carrot Orange Protein Smoothie becomes even more filling when you add a scoop of protein powder.

10. Cranberry Green Tea Smoothie

Dubbed “The Antioxidant Bomb,” this unique Cranberry Green Tea Smoothie is creamy, tart, and tasty AF.

11. Zucchini Almond Butter Smoothie

This Zucchini Almond Butter Smoothie is one of those super-fast, mega-easy, throw-it-all-in-and-blend recipes.

12. Mango Persimmon Smoothie

Use sweet Japanese persimmons to jazz up your go-to smoothie. This Mango Persimmon Smoothie is about to be your new favorite.

13. Mixed Berry Ginger Smoothie

Last but not least, you can whip up this Mixed Berry Ginger Smoothie in minutes, but you’ll get bonus points for taking the time to place kiwis against your glass for that Instagrammable moment.