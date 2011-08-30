Quick! Shop H&M Online, Today Only

For those of you who have been holding your breath ever since H&M‘s preliminary announcement that they would be launching an e-commerce site in the U.S., your moment has come … kind of. Today at noon, certain items from the H&M fall collection will be available at Elle.com. The catch is, once the items have sold out, your moment is gone.

H&M spokeswoman Nicole Christie released the following statement: “This will be a preview of what’s to come in spring 2012, when we launch our e-commerce site. We’re launching the e-boutique two days before we release the collection in stores, so when it sells out online, customers will be able to go to any H&M store in the U.S. on Sept. 1 to buy it.” Bravo, H&M. We have no doubt this ploy will work in your favor. Head to Elle.com for a little lunch-time shopping and let us know what you score!