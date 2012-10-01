Just Announced! The Complete State of Style Summit Schedule

Voilà! Here is the complete program for next week’s State of Style Summit, where StyleCaster will bring together some of the most inspiring leaders in the fashion, beauty and digital spaces for a full day of talks at 92YTribeca. After the packed day, you’ll also get to enjoy a cocktail while mingling with your favorite industry tastemakers.
State of Style Summit, October 11th 2012
- 9:00 – 9:30 am: Doors open, Networking breakfast provided by 92YTribeca
- 9:30 – 9:45: Opening Remarks
- Ari Goldberg, StyleCaster
- Henry Timms, 92Y
- 9:45 – 10:00: State of Style Address from Joe Zee
- 10:00 – 10:30: Muses and Media Moguls:
- From super-models to the social media savvy, the digital and entertainment industries have altered how we perceive brands, as well as the people who represent them. Joe Zee, along with Julia Samersova Adler and Mary Alice Stephenson, will lead a discussion about the modern-day faces of fashion, how they’ve evolved, and the impact they have had on the way we style ourselves.
- Joe Zee, Creative Director at ELLE Magazine and star of All on the Line with Joe Zee @MrJoeZee
- Julia Samersova, Founder of Cast Inc. and star of E! Scouted, @JuliaSamersova
- Mary Alice Stephenson, Style and Beauty Expert, @MaryAliceStyle
- 10:35 – 10:45: Style and Strength:
- Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA champion Swin Cash will give a motivational talk on the importance of personal style for personal success.
- Swin Cash, Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA Champion, @SwinCash
- 10:50 – 11:20: Storytelling in a Digital Age:
- How does content shape brand decisions at the highest levels? How have the dynamics of content, video, talent and events evolved, as they relate to digital, mobile, smartTVs and tablets? StyleCaster President David Goldberg will introduce a fireside between two media industry leaders who have truly revolutionized the way we digest brand messaging and content in today’s digital world.
- Leader: David Goldberg, President of StyleCaster, @David_Goldberg
- David Lang, President, NA for Mindshare Entertainment, @MindshareEnt
- Kimberly Henderson, Brand Building for Dove Hair
- 11:20 – 11:50: Classy and Connected:
- What is the role of new media when you’re a visionary of all-things style? Do you tweet your expertise? Share photos with your fans so they can join the fun? When is traditional media the medium for class? Two of the style industry’s top thought-leaders will discuss how new media has affected the style we have in our home and wear on our back.
- Derek Blasberg, Fashion writer and editor, @DerekBlasberg
- Nate Berkus, Founder of Nate Berkus Associates, @Nate_Berkus
- 11:50 – 12:20 pm: Networking break:
- Presented by ISpyDIY founder Jenni Radosevich, @ISpyDIY
- 12:20 – 12:50: Communicating through Clutter:
- How do we interact with brands when we’re over-inundated with content, conversation and commerce? How can we create offline experiences where people can have tangible interactions with brands? Which is the most effective medium for the consumer?
- Liz Kaplow, CEO and Founder of Kaplow Communications, President-Elect of NY Women in Communications, @LizKaplow
- Brandon Holley, Editor-in-Chief of Lucky Magazine, @BrandonLuckyMag
- 12:55 – 1:00: Special Announcement by StyleCaster CEO, Ari Goldberg
- 1:00 – 1:30: The Business of Blogging and Independent Publishing:
- What’s in a WordPress? From fashion bloggers to freelance photographers, some of today’s most talented journalists report trends through their own platforms, but what’s the end goal of this gig? How does the independent publisher cultivate a following into a book deal, TV career, or business?
- Leader: Laurel Pinson, Editor-in-Chief of StyleCaster, @LaurelPinson
- Speakers:
- Elisa Goodkind and Lily Mandlebaum, Co-founders of StyleLikeU, @StyleLikeU
- Joah Spearman, Huffington Post, CEO AvecMode & Founder SXSW StyleX, @JoahSpearman
- Lindsey Calla, Founder of Saucy Glossie, Spokesperson for TJ Maxx, “The Maxxinista,” @SaucyGlossie
- 1:30 – 2:00: Lunch provided by StyleCaster
- 2:05 – 2:35: Starting up in Style, Socially:
- Some designers and stylists have been sewing since they were six; some find their passion for plaid as the business brains. The creative minds leading this discussion will share their success stories, from concept to commerce, and how digital connectivity has played a role in their evolution.
- Leader: Dr. Joyce Brown, President of the Fashion Institute of Technology, @FIT
- Speakers:
- Amy Shecter, President of C. Wonder, @CWonderStore
- Uri Minkoff, President of Rebecca Minkoff, @RebeccaMinkoff
- Donata Minelli, CEO of Yigal Azrouel and Cut25, @YigalAzrouel @Cut25
- Frederik Willems, Head of Design at Thomas Pink, @ThomasPink
- 2:40 – 3:10: Connected Commerce:
- These days, we can check-in to save when we check-out. We can snag a sale in a flash. We can even share our everyday style from the palm of our hands. These three digital thought-leaders and entrepreneurs will discuss the future of style, social, and e-commerce.
- Stacey Santo, VP Marketing at Rue La La, @RueLaLa
- Joel Weingarten, Founder of StyleOwner, @StyleOwner
- Alisa Gould-Simon, Co-Founder and VP of Partnerships and Creative, Pose, @alisagouldsimon
- 2:40 – 3:10: Alternative break-out session:
- A demo presented by Pure Yoga (Screening Room)
- 3:15 – 3:45: Style by Night:
- From the door of Studio 54 to the line outside the Dream Hotel, style has stormed the streets for years. Representing all ends of the nightlife spectrum, the speakers in this session will address how style has had an impact of the way we go out, and vice versa.
- Leader: Adam Brent Houghtaling, Editor-in-Chief of BlackBook, @BlackBook
- Speakers:
- Patrick McMullan, Founder of the Patrick McMullan Company, @PatrickMcMullan
- Nur Khan, Nightlife Entrepreneur, Owner of Electric Room and Writer’s Room, @NurKhan
- Mick Boogie, World-renowned DJ, @MickBoogie
- 3:50 – 4:20: Clickable Content and Commerce:
- What meme is shareable, what branding is bearable? When are we most likely to click a pic and pass it on? These thought-leaders of digital media, advertising technology, and e-commerce will share their insight into the future of clickable content, conversation, and commerce.
- Leader: Aliza Licht, SVP Global Communications at Donna Karan, Int’l, @DKNY
- Speakers:
- Jon Steinberg, President of BuzzFeed, @JonSteinberg
- Stephen Messer, Stephen Messer, Co-founder and Vice Chairman of Collective[i], @SMesser11
- Andrew Pollard, Founder of POP-Market, @AndrewPollard
- 4:30 – 4:45: State of Style Address: Style as an Everyday Value: Mendel Jacobson
- 4:45 – 5:15: Luxury lifestyle for the Facebook Generation:
- It started with TV. Programs like Full Frontal Fashion let everyone tune in to New York Fashion Week, and feel like they were in the front row next to Anna. As technology evolved, so did the consumer. Now, we’re interacting with experts in real-time. New media leaders will take the stage to discuss how today’s top consumer – millennials – now have access to every runway, haute-couture expert, and all that was once unattainable.
- Leader: Judy Licht, CEO of First Comes Fashion, @FirstComesFashion
- Speakers:
- Robert Verdi, Stylist and co-founder of First Comes Fashion, @RobertVerdi
- Bobbie Thomas, Style Editor for the TODAY Show, @BobbieThomas
- Surprise to follow Thursday evening (separate location)