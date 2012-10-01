Just Announced! The Complete State of Style Summit Schedule

Voilà! Here is the complete program for next week’s State of Style Summit, where StyleCaster will bring together some of the most inspiring leaders in the fashion, beauty and digital spaces for a full day of talks at 92YTribeca. After the packed day, you’ll also get to enjoy a cocktail while mingling with your favorite industry tastemakers.

State of Style Summit, October 11th 2012

9:00 – 9:30 am: Doors open, Networking breakfast provided by 92YTribeca

9:30 – 9:45: Opening Remarks Ari Goldberg, StyleCaster Henry Timms, 92Y



9:45 – 10:00: State of Style Address from Joe Zee

10:00 – 10:30: Muses and Media Moguls: From super-models to the social media savvy, the digital and entertainment industries have altered how we perceive brands, as well as the people who represent them. Joe Zee, along with Julia Samersova Adler and Mary Alice Stephenson, will lead a discussion about the modern-day faces of fashion, how they’ve evolved, and the impact they have had on the way we style ourselves. Joe Zee, Creative Director at ELLE Magazine and star of All on the Line with Joe Zee @MrJoeZee Julia Samersova, Founder of Cast Inc. and star of E! Scouted, @JuliaSamersova Mary Alice Stephenson, Style and Beauty Expert, @MaryAliceStyle

10:35 – 10:45: Style and Strength: Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA champion Swin Cash will give a motivational talk on the importance of personal style for personal success. Swin Cash, Olympic Gold Medalist and WNBA Champion, @SwinCash

10:50 – 11:20: Storytelling in a Digital Age: How does content shape brand decisions at the highest levels? How have the dynamics of content, video, talent and events evolved, as they relate to digital, mobile, smartTVs and tablets? StyleCaster President David Goldberg will introduce a fireside between two media industry leaders who have truly revolutionized the way we digest brand messaging and content in today’s digital world. Leader: David Goldberg, President of StyleCaster, @David_Goldberg David Lang, President, NA for Mindshare Entertainment, @MindshareEnt Kimberly Henderson, Brand Building for Dove Hair

11:20 – 11:50: Classy and Connected: What is the role of new media when you’re a visionary of all-things style? Do you tweet your expertise? Share photos with your fans so they can join the fun? When is traditional media the medium for class? Two of the style industry’s top thought-leaders will discuss how new media has affected the style we have in our home and wear on our back. Derek Blasberg, Fashion writer and editor, @DerekBlasberg Nate Berkus, Founder of Nate Berkus Associates, @Nate_Berkus

