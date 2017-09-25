StyleCaster
15 One-Pot Recipes That Are Ideal for Chilly, Lazy Days

15 One-Pot Recipes That Are Ideal for Chilly, Lazy Days

Photo: Recipe Tin Eats

Confession: I’ve never made an entire meal in a single pot or pan (unless you count heating up soup or leftovers). But the idea of it sounds fairly excellent—throw a bunch of compatible ingredients in, heat ’em up, and serve. That’s a lot healthier than takeout when you’re in the mood for a hot meal but not even remotely in the mood to cook one—and probably quite a bit tastier, too.

Below, get ideas for 15 easy, comforting recipes to make when you’re short on time and inspiration but still want to eat something delicious. And we’re not just talking about soup (though that lasagna soup does look amazing); you can also make meals like chow mein, burrito bowls, and spaghetti carbonara in a single pot or skillet. You’re welcome.

1 of 15
STYLECASTER | Fall Meals | Easy One Pot Lasagna Soup
Easy One Pot Lasagna Soup

Carlsbad Cravings

STYLECASTER | Fall Meals | One Pot Burrito Bowl
One Pot Burrito Bowl

I Heart Naptime

STYLECASTER | Fall Meals | Cheesy Garlic Spinach Rice
Cheesy Garlic Spinach Rice

The Pretty Bee

STYLECASTER | Fall Meals | One Pot Shrimp Chow Mein
One-Pot Shrimp Chow Mein

Dinner at the Zoo

STYLECASTER | Fall Meals | One Vegan Pot Peanut Sauce Noodles
One Pot Peanut Sauce Noodles

Vegan Richa

STYLECASTER | Fall Meals | One Pot Creamy Vegan Garlic Pasta
One Pot Creamy Garlic Pasta

Yup It's Vegan

STYLECASTER | Fall Meals | one pot | cilantro lime quinoa
Cilantro Lime Quinoa

The Harvest Kitchen

STYLECASTER | Fall Meals | 30 Minute Sausage and Pepper Skillet
30-Minute Sausage and Pepper Skillet

Frugality Gal

STYLECASTER | Fall Meals | One Pot Creamy Chicken and Rice
One Pot Creamy Chicken and Rice

I Heart Naptime

STYLECASTER | Fall Meals | One pot lentil quinoa with spinach
One-Pot Lentil Quinoa with Spinach

Simply Quinoa

STYLECASTER | Fall Meals | One Pot Greek Chicken with Lemon Rice
One Pot Greek Chicken with Lemon Rice

Recipe Tin Eats

STYLECASTER | Fall Meals | One Pot Spaghetti Carbonara
One Pot Spaghetti Carbonara

A Spicy Perspective

STYLECASTER | Fall Meals | One Pot Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl
One Pot Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl

Fav Family Recipes

STYLECASTER | Fall Meals | One Pot Chicken Asparagus Casserole
One Pot Chicken Asparagus Casserole

Recipe Runner

STYLECASTER | Fall Meals | One Pot Creamy Garlic Noodles
One Pot Creamy Garlic Noodles

Fav Family Recipes

50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall

50 Ways to Wear the Western-Inspired Trend This Fall
