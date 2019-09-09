17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights When You Just Can’t

Scroll To See More Images

Even if you go into the week with the best intentions, it’s likely that you’ll finish at least one day too tired or rushed to cook dinner. Takeout is an option, as are make-ahead freezer meals, but it’s also great to have an arsenal of no-cook dinner recipes to pull from in times of need.

Yes, no-cook dinner recipes require a little bit of grocery foresight—since they often call upon pre-cooked staples like rotisserie chicken, canned fish and bread products. It’s worth stocking at least a few of these in your fridge and/or pantry at all times though because the possibilities for using them are pretty endless.

Browse the recipes below for no-cook dinner inspiration. There’s everything from raw salads to easy sandwiches, and nothing takes much time or skill to make.

Salmon and Kale Caesar Wraps

Chicken Caesar wraps are great, but these kale and salmon wraps (made with canned salmon!) are a nice way to switch it up.

Avocado Toast With Smoked Salmon

You’ll need to fire up your toaster for this tasty avocado and smoked salmon on toast option, but that hardly counts as cooking.

Chinese Chicken Salad Spring Rolls

Thanks to rotisserie chicken and easy-to-soak rice paper wraps, these fresh spring rolls don’t require any heat.

No-Cook Burrito Bowls

These no-cook burrito bowls are an obvious choice for packed lunches, but they also make a great quick dinner.

Cold Lentil Salad With Cucumbers and Olives

This salty, crunchy lentil salad not only makes a great party side dish, it also works as an easy no-cook dinner.

Black Bean Succotash

Corn and beans might seem too simple to be satisfying, but one bite of this black bean succotash and you’ll know otherwise.

Quinoa Tabouleh With Tahini Dressing

The key to this quinoa salad is the salty, creamy, practically drinkable tahini dressing.

Rainbow Veggie Spring Rolls

What makes these colorful veggie spring rolls so fantastic is the easy, nutty dipping sauce that goes alongside them.

Greek-Style Tuna Salad

Fans of Greek salad will love this variation, which is bulked up with canned tuna.

White Bean Kale Salad With Tahini Dressing

You don’t need to add meat to turn a salad into a filling meal. Instead, this kale salad calls for protein- and fiber-rich white beans, plus a creamy seed-based dressing.

White Bean Caprese

Pro tip: This caprese salad tastes great alongside a nice chunk of baguette.

Beet Noodle, Pea and Arugula Salad with Lemon-Garlic Tahini Sauce

No-cook doesn’t always need to mean simple. If you want to go the extra mile (without turning on your stove or oven), this colorful, multi-texture vegetable salad is worth a try.

Crunchy Ramen Salad

Ever tried using dry ramen noodles as salad croutons? No? Give it a shot!

Easy Chicken Gyros

Nobody will ever know that these chicken gyros (made with shredded rotisserie chicken) are no-cook.

Healthy Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Trade greasy, messy Buffalo wings for a simple, equally flavorful Buffalo chicken sandwich.

Raw Kale and Brussels Sprout Salad With Tahini Dressing

If you’re sick of roasting Brussels sprouts, go an alternative route with this raw salad. You’ll shave the sprouts small enough that they’ll soften a bit when dressed.

Raw Pad Thai With Spicy Almond Sauce

This zoodle-based Pad Thai is great for days when you’re craving something crunchy and refreshing.