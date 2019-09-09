StyleCaster
17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights When You Just Can’t

Even if you go into the week with the best intentions, it’s likely that you’ll finish at least one day too tired or rushed to cook dinner. Takeout is an option, as are make-ahead freezer meals, but it’s also great to have an arsenal of no-cook dinner recipes to pull from in times of need.

Yes, no-cook dinner recipes require a little bit of grocery foresight—since they often call upon pre-cooked staples like rotisserie chicken, canned fish and bread products. It’s worth stocking at least a few of these in your fridge and/or pantry at all times though because the possibilities for using them are pretty endless.

Browse the recipes below for no-cook dinner inspiration. There’s everything from raw salads to easy sandwiches, and nothing takes much time or skill to make.

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | Salmon and Kale Caesar Wraps

The Kitchn.

Salmon and Kale Caesar Wraps

Chicken Caesar wraps are great, but these kale and salmon wraps (made with canned salmon!) are a nice way to switch it up.

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | Avocado Toast With Smoked Salmon

Two Healthy Kitchens.

Avocado Toast With Smoked Salmon

You’ll need to fire up your toaster for this tasty avocado and smoked salmon on toast option, but that hardly counts as cooking.

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | Chinese Chicken Salad Spring Rolls

The Kitchn.

Chinese Chicken Salad Spring Rolls

Thanks to rotisserie chicken and easy-to-soak rice paper wraps, these fresh spring rolls don’t require any heat.

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | No-Cook Burrito Bowls

Everyday Meal Prep.

No-Cook Burrito Bowls

These no-cook burrito bowls are an obvious choice for packed lunches, but they also make a great quick dinner.

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | Cold Lentil Salad With Cucumbers and Olives

The Kitchn.

Cold Lentil Salad With Cucumbers and Olives

This salty, crunchy lentil salad not only makes a great party side dish, it also works as an easy no-cook dinner.

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | Black Bean Succotash

Eating Bird Food.

Black Bean Succotash

Corn and beans might seem too simple to be satisfying, but one bite of this black bean succotash and you’ll know otherwise.

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | Quinoa Tabouleh With Tahini Dressing

Two Purple Figs.

Quinoa Tabouleh With Tahini Dressing

The key to this quinoa salad is the salty, creamy, practically drinkable tahini dressing.

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | Rainbow Veggie Spring Rolls

Minimalist Baker.

Rainbow Veggie Spring Rolls

What makes these colorful veggie spring rolls so fantastic is the easy, nutty dipping sauce that goes alongside them.

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | Greek-Style Tuna Salad

The Kitchn.

Greek-Style Tuna Salad

Fans of Greek salad will love this variation, which is bulked up with canned tuna.

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | White Bean Kale Salad With Tahini Dressing

Minimalist Baker.

White Bean Kale Salad With Tahini Dressing

You don’t need to add meat to turn a salad into a filling meal. Instead, this kale salad calls for protein- and fiber-rich white beans, plus a creamy seed-based dressing.

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | White Bean Caprese

Skinny Taste.

White Bean Caprese

Pro tip: This caprese salad tastes great alongside a nice chunk of baguette.

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | Beet Noodle, Pea and Arugula Salad with Lemon-Garlic Tahini Sauce

Inspiralized.

Beet Noodle, Pea and Arugula Salad with Lemon-Garlic Tahini Sauce

No-cook doesn’t always need to mean simple. If you want to go the extra mile (without turning on your stove or oven), this colorful, multi-texture vegetable salad is worth a try.

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | Crunchy Ramen Salad

Sugar and Soul.

Crunchy Ramen Salad

Ever tried using dry ramen noodles as salad croutons? No? Give it a shot!

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | Easy Chicken Gyros

Peas and Crayons.

Easy Chicken Gyros

Nobody will ever know that these chicken gyros (made with shredded rotisserie chicken) are no-cook.

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | Healthy Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Fit Foodie Finds.

Healthy Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Trade greasy, messy Buffalo wings for a simple, equally flavorful Buffalo chicken sandwich.

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | Raw Kale and Brussels Sprout Salad With Tahini Dressing

Cookie and Kate.

Raw Kale and Brussels Sprout Salad With Tahini Dressing

If you’re sick of roasting Brussels sprouts, go an alternative route with this raw salad. You’ll shave the sprouts small enough that they’ll soften a bit when dressed.

STYLECASTER | 17 No-Cook Dinners For Busy Weeknights | Raw Pad Thai With Spicy Almond Sauce

Turnip the Oven.

Raw Pad Thai With Spicy Almond Sauce

This zoodle-based Pad Thai is great for days when you’re craving something crunchy and refreshing.

