StyleCaster
Share

20 Quick, Easy Holiday Cocktail Recipes That Will Win Any Party

What's hot
StyleCaster

20 Quick, Easy Holiday Cocktail Recipes That Will Win Any Party

Kristen Bousquet
by
STYLECASTER | Quick Easy Holiday Cocktails
20 Start slideshow
Photo: Joyful Healthy Eats

One holiday motto we can always get behind: Eat, drink, and be merry! What better way to accomplish these very important goals than with some festive cocktail and punch recipes that will leave your guests wanting a second (and third) round?

MORE: 13 Celebrities’ Go-To Holiday Recipes to Try Out in Your Kitchen

From apple cider Moscow Mules to pomegranate punches that can sate a crowd, these holiday libations are fast, easy, and seriously festive. Our favorite part (other than, you know, the alcohol)? The presentation. These cocktails aren’t called festive for no reason—they’re decked out with garnishes that are just begging to be ‘grammed.

Click through to find your new favorite holiday cocktail recipe.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 20

Christmas Sangria

Photo: Cake n Knife

Cranberry Ginger Sparkling Holiday Cocktail

Photo: Cooks with Cocktails

Holiday Punch

Photo: Deliciously Sprinkled

Pomegranate Ginger Paloma

Photo: Half Baked Harvest

Peppermint White Russian Cocktail Recipe

Photo: Home Cooking Memories

Apple Pie Moscow Mule

Photo: The Cookie Rookie

Pomegranate and Orange Champagne Punch

Photo: Foodie Crush

White Chocolate Snowflake Martini

Photo: Lulus

The North Pole Cocktail

Photo: Half Baked Harvest

Holiday Spiced Mulled Wine

Photo: Joyful Healthy Eats

Christmas Morning Punch

Photo: Jen's Favorite Cookies

Cranberry Mojito Punch Cocktail

Photo: Sugar and Soul

Champagne Lemonade Margaritas

Photo: Marla Meridith

Winter White Cosmopolitan

Photo: DrinkWire

Sugared Cranberry Ginger Mimosas

Photo: The Cookie Rookie

Holiday Champagne Punch

Photo: A Spicy Perspective

Peppermint Whipped Vodka Hot Chocolate

Photo: Home Cooking Memories

Cranberry Vanilla Margarita

Photo: Lynzy and Co

Christmas Sherbert Punch

Photo: The Casual Craftlete

Pomegranate Prosecco Cocktail

Photo: Just a Little Bit of Bacon

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Chic Office Decor Ideas That Will Make Work a Happier Place

Chic Office Decor Ideas That Will Make Work a Happier Place
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share