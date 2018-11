RUSSH – ISSUE 30 – VIDFLIP from Russh Magazine on Vimeo.

Russh magazine came up with a great way to introduce us to their next issue through video. They leaf through Issue 30, which hits newsstands tomorrow; just the way you read magazines while waiting for the doctor, or loitering in Barnes & Noble. It’s a pretty clever way to get us excited about picking up a copy. I definitely want a closer look at that Ali Stephens spread.

[Discotheque Confusion]