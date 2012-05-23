A Quick Chat With Jill Kargman, The Queen Of The Beach Read

As we gear up for Memorial Day weekend, there are a lot of crucial things to keep in mind. First, where will you be spending it? If you’re New Yorkers like us, you’re probably chomping at the bit to get out of this disgusting, humid weather and flock to a slightly beachier locale where you can run around in an old sarong and act like it’s a damn red carpet gown. Secondly, who are you spending it with? And perhaps most importantly, what book will you be reading as you lounge poolside?

Well, if you’re like me, you don’t want to be reading War and Peace as you tan. That’s where Jill Kargman comes in. The talented writer, essayist and self-proclaimed “trashy novelist” has had a slew of addictive reads over the years, like The Ex-Mrs. Hedge Fund and Momzillas. And now she’s back with her latest — The Rock Star in Seat 3A. I caught up with Kargman, who is also a New York social fixture and the daughter of the former CEO of Chanel (jealous!), who was happy to chat about her new novel and more.

Spencer Cain: I’m a complete junkie for fun summer reads. What are the ingredients for the perfect beach read?

Jill Kargman: I personally like to laugh a lot. Anything escapist that transports you is great, but oftentimes I can get bummed if I’m reading something too violent or tragic so I go with the funny stuff!

SC: Tell us about your latest book — what can we expect?

JK: The Rock Star in Seat 3A is about a girl at a crossroads in her life and is upgraded to first class and seated next to her idol — a singer who’s been her sex fantasy forever. It’s about roots versus wings and why fantasies are healthy but perhaps are better as fantasies.

SC: Is there anyone you’d love to be stuck on a plane next to?

JK: Trent Reznor.

SC: What’s the strangest/funniest thing that has happened to you in the past few months?

JK: My brother Willie lives in L.A. and we have this bizarre sibling mind meld thing where we talk to each other or our parents and said verbatim the exact same thing. I don’t believe in ESP but it’s WEIRD.

SC: What are your summer style essentials?

JK: Sunblock, a huge hat, a huge umbrella, wine.

SC: According to certain media reports, your brother is set to wed Drew Barrymore this summer. Do you have any tips for the newlyweds?

JK: Bang out all the thank you notes in a three-day crunch so they’re not hanging over you.

SC: Favorite New York spots to escape the heat during the summer?

JK: My air-conditioned apartment.