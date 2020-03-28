Chrissy Teigen’s New Court Show Isn’t the Only Quibi Series You Need to Stream

Raise your hand if you’ve powered through your Netflix binge list in about, er, two days. If you’re in the same boat as us, Quibi’s show list may be the cure for your Netflix fatigue. Wait, but what the F is Quibi, you ask? Well, Quibi is a new streaming app that launches on April 6.

But Quibi isn’t any old streaming service. Compared to Netflix or Hulu (where most of us watch shows on our laptops or smart TVs), Quibi is designed for users who love to watch content on their phone but don’t have the patience to sit down for an hour-length episode. Each of Quibi’s episodes are 10 minutes or less, which means that you can squeeze in an ep or two while washing the dishes, working out or doing anything else around the house to keep yourself occupied.

If you’re TV obsessed like us, but don’t have the attention span for a feature-length movie, Quibi may be for you. The service costs $4.99 a month with ads and $7.99 a month without ads, and is available for download on the Apple App store and the Goole Play store. (The service also offers 90 days free, so users can test it out before they subscribe.)

Now, with that info out of the way, let’s break down why Quibi’s shows are a must-watch. Ahead, find our more about Quibi’s show list, from gripping dramas to LOL-worthy reality shows.

Most Dangerous Game

Liam Hemsworth stars as Dodge Maynard, a terminally ill man so desperate to care for his pregnant wife that he makes a deal with a mysterious man named Miles Sellers, played by Cristoph Waltz. The deal, of course, leads to a cat-and-mouse game between the two, which proves to be more dangerous than Dodge at first thought.

Release date: April 6:

When the Street Lights Go On

First produced for Hulu before it moved to Quibi, When the Street Lights Go On follows the sister of a murdered young girl and her high school classmates as they struggle to find a sense of normalcy in their suburban community amid the dark investigation.

Release date: April 6

Survive

In Sophie Turner’s first TV role since the series finale of Game of Thrones, the actress plays a woman who is stranded on a remote mountain after her plane crashes into it.

Release date: April 6

Flipped

In this comedy, Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson play a “chronically unemployed” couple, who have a dream to become TV’s next great home renovation duo a la Chip and Joanna Gaines.

Release date: April 6

Aqua Donkeys

Produced by Funny or Die, this comedy, which has been described as a “Californian Napoleon Dynamite,” follows two employees of a pool-cleaning company as they bro out and seek the perfect tan.

Release date: April 13

The Stranger

Your worst Uber nightmare. The Stranger follows a mysterious Hollywood Hills passenger, played by Dane DeHaan, who gets into the ride-share car of a young driver played by Malika Monroe, which leads to a nightmarish 12 hours across Los Angeles.

Release date: April 13

#FreeRayshawn

This drama follows Rayshawn, an Iraq war veteran who takes shelter in his apartment after a drug deal gone wrong, which leads to a media frenzy and police standoff.

Release date: April 13

50 States of Fright

This anthology, which stars Rachel Brosnahan, Christina Ricci and others, explores the scary stories of each state.

Release date: April 13

Dummy

Anna Kendrick is the star of this comedy, which follows an an aspiring writer and her boyfriend’s possible sex doll.

Release date: April 20

Chrissy’s Court

Chrissy Teigen’s Judge Judy-type court show, in which her mom Pepper stars as the bailiff, has been Quibi’s marquee program since the service was announced. In this reality series, model-turned-cookbook-author acts as a judge over real-life small claims cases.

Release date: April 6

Thanks a Million

Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell and more appear in this heartwarming Quibi program, in which a celebrity donates $100,000 unsuspecting individual, who pays it forward.

Release date: April 6

Punk’d

Chance the Rapper is the new Ashton Kutcher in this Punk’d reboot, which pranks a new generation of celebrities (including Megan Thee Stallion.)

Release date: April 6

Skrrt With Offset

Cardi B, T-Pain and more famous car enthusiasts join Migos’ Offset in this series to wax poetic their vehicles and the history behind them.

Release date: April 6

Gone Mental With Lior

Ben Stiller, Zooey Deschanel and more stars get their minds read by celebrity mentalist Lior Suchard.

Release date: April 6

Nikki Fre$h

This comedy stars Nicole Richie as Nikki Fre$h, a socially conscious rapper who strives to bring her genre to the forefront

Release date: April 6

Singled Out

KeKe Palmer and Joel Kim Booster are the hosts of this reboot of MTV’s dating show, which matches singles together through social media.

Release date: April 6