Questions We Hope Are Answered in Courtney Love’s Memoir

The music world’s most famous widow (and one of the craziest people ever) is ready to set the record straight. According to a press release from William Morrow (a division of HarperCollins), the one and only Courtney Love is set to pen a memoir based on “herlife with [Kurt] Cobain, theNirvana leader who died in 1994, her drug problems and her Hollywood career.” There aren’t many other details known as of yet, except that it’s set for a fall 2012 release.

So why wait? Sure the book will be total amazingness once it’s out, but there are some DEEP burning questions that I’ve been dying to get off my chest:

Um, why can’t you spell correctly? Is this a deliberate attempt to toy with us, or are you just testing the waters before launching your own celebrity vertical on Can I Haz a Cheezburger?

Exactly HOW much plastic surgery have you had? Seriously, I feel like there’s not one body part you haven’t had nipped, tucked, sanded, buffed, polished or injected with some type of foreign substance (legal, of course).

How many lawsuits does it take before you finally get your law degree? (Just think, you could go all Elle Woods on us and have your own reality series on Bravo!)

What’s the one thing you WON’T talk about? I mean, inquiring minds want to know. The whole wanting to snort your husband’s ashes thing? Feel free to discuss at length.

Who are you totally hating on these days? Sure, it’s fun to trade barbs with the gals at Jezebel, but why stop there? I love it when you lose your “ish” and go off on Twitter. (If you’re an avid reader of her incoherently glorious feed like me you know this is one girl who can throw together a sentence like no one else.)

What juicy details from Court’s past do you want her to reveal?