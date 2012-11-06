Five Questions We Hope Britney Spears Answers in Her Upcoming Novel

While Britney Spears may not strike you as the next Ernest Hemingway, apparently the folks at It Books (an imprint of HarperCollins) think she has author potential. Her rep confirmed to Hollywood Reporter that Spears is planning on writing a novel for the publishing house. Supposedly, it will be a roman a clef, or thinly veiled account of her experience with fame. (Basically, this is an easy way to write a “tell-all” while hiding behind the comfortable guise of “fiction.”)

Though we can’t say we were excited when Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi did this with her book A Shore Thing, we are with Spears. One of the most elusive figures in contemporary pop culture, Spears has an arsenal of secrets — here are five topics we hope she explores in her novel.

Why did she shave her head? With recent allegations that it was to avoid showing a positive for crystal meth on a drug test, we hope the novel’s protagonist faces a similar situation — and finally sets the record straight. What was the Mickey Mouse Club really like? Surely, Spears will include a children’s performing group similar to the Mickey Mouse Club, where she met her former boyfriend Justin Timberlake and rival Christina Aguilera. We’d love the inside scoop. What was it like being married to Kevin Federline? Arguably her most high-profile relationship, we’re sure she will throw some dirt on K-Fed, err… an unassuming backup dancer… in here. What’s her craziest family secret? With a Southern family that’s become a tabloid fixture (her little sister Jamie Lynn became pregnant at 16), we’re sure there’s plenty of juicy material worth exploring. Does she lip-synch? Well, nowadays most people do, but Spears’ alleged lip-synching was quite controversial back in the early 2000s. We hope this comes up!

What topics do you hope Spears addresses?