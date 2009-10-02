Quentin Tarantino: ‘Grindhouse’ Director Says Kill Bill 3 is in the Works

Quentin Tarantino is on a roll lately. His latest film, Inglorious Basterds, not only got rave reviews for its brash portrayal of WWII in spaghetti western style, but it has grossed over $246 million worldwide.

While his newest project, Machete, is still in post-production, he already said what he will be working on next. Tarantino announced today on the Italian talk show Parla Con Me that he will be making Kill Bill 3, saying “The bride will fight again!”

To bring yourself up to speed, check out the trailers for Kill Bill: Vol. 1 and Kill Bill: Vol. 2 below.