‘Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness & Antoni Porowski Just Pranked Fans About Their Love Lives

Has anyone else secretly wished for a romance within the Fab Five? Well, Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness and Antoni Porowski’s dating clue turned out to be a sneaky trick. The duo fooled quite a few wishful fans into thinking their relationship was more than just friends with a cheeky little Instagram post this week.

Porowksi posted a pic of the two lip-locked yesterday with the caption, “I guess America’s birthday’s our anniversary, babe.” Though the kiss seemed like an innocent peck between friends, fans took the accompanying message as a signal for something more.

“I knew it! I mean yeah congrats❤️, But ha I called it!!!!” wrote one fan. Another said, “If this is real I’ll actually cry.”

A few caught on to the idea that the post could be a joke. One fan wrote, “Part of me is like, ‘of course it’s not real they’re just playing.’ and the other part is like ‘can I be the flower girl orrr…?’” while another threatened, “If this is fake I’m literally never French tucking again.”

In the end, it turned out that the smooch was really just a kiss between friends. Van Ness squashed rumors with an Instagram post of his own, showing himself and Porowski in a friendly embrace. “It was all Antoni’s idea 🏳️‍🌈 but maybe someday we will fall in love @antoni #notacouplebutitwasfunright,” the beauty guru wrote in the caption.

Needless to say, Queer Eye fans were not happy to have been tricked. “First of all, how dare you?” one fan Tweeted. Others wrote, “You can’t play with our hearts like this,” “This is the reason I have trust issues,” and “OK Antoni not cool.”