The ‘Queer Eye’ Furniture Collection Will Give Your Home A Fab Five-Approved Makeover

While we all wish that the Fab Five from Queer Eye would come into our lives, shake things up and give us the pep talk of a lifetime, the majority of us will never appear on the popular Netflix series. (*Sigh.*) The new Queer Eye furniture collection at Walmart, though, might just be the next best thing. So, maybe we can’t have Bobby Berk design our home with the best furniture money can buy and make it look like it came out of a home decor magazine—but we can shop Queer Eye-inspired furniture pieces to make it feel like the Fab Five has worked their butts off to make our homes look extraordinary. Something is better than nothing, right?

Filled with 80 industrial-modern furniture pieces, the Queer Eye Walmart collection is definitely a chic and affordable way to spruce up your home ASAP. Starting at just $70 and capping off at $519 (We love those Walmart prices!), you can add new pieces of furniture to your home without having to max out your credit cards. From desks and coffee tables to chairs and bar stools, there’s no shortage of furniture that makes for a clean, modern and industrial look.

Here’s the deal, though: Even if you wouldn’t describe your personal decor style as modern or minimalistic, these Queer Eye furniture pieces are versatile enough to work with just about any home. Simply use this furniture collection as a chic base for whatever style in which you design your abode. Love bright colors? Just add some pretty faux flowers atop of the Queer Eye walnut dresser. A big fan of neutrals? The Queer Eye modern accent chair is sure to play well in just about any room. Seriously, any type of home decor style works with this affordable furniture collection—so go ahead and treat yourself to something new.

The entire Queer Eye furniture collection is now available on Walmart’s website (with free shipping right now!), so you can get started on your Fab Five-approved home decor journey. We picked a few of our absolute favorite pieces to shop below, so peruse these first, then check out the full collection online. Just add your own personal touch to these pieces, and they’re sure to fit perfectly in your home. Can we get a YAAAAS?

1. Brayden Modern Accent Chair

Seriously swooning over this modern accent chair in a gorgeous cream color. This style would fit in perfectly with both minimalist and maximalist decor styles.

2. Farnsworth 6 Drawer Mid-Century Modern Dresser

You won’t even mind putting away laundry when your dresser is this stunning. The mid-century style is so in right now, but is classic enough to last for years.

3. Coltin Upholstered Mid-Century Counter Stool

Give your kitchen a major upgrade with these mid-century counter stools in a camel faux leather. The elegant and modern vibes are too good!

4. Copley Writing Desk

If you’re WFH right now, you’ll understand the importance of a good desk. This Queer Eye writing desk is the perfect size just about any space.

5.Tucson Metal Bed

A chic bedroom starts with a good bed—and you can’t go wrong with this sleek metal bed frame in a versatile bronze hue.

