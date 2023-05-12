Who Is the Queer Cast Dating? See Who the Fab 5 Are Married & Engaged To

Scroll To See More Images

On their Netflix show Queer Eye, Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness help “heroes” overhaul all aspects of their lives. Off screen, the new Fab Five have rich personal stories of their own and the subject of who is the Queer Eye cast dating has drawn just as much interest as their hit series.

In the Queer Eye for the Straight Guy reboot, which premiered in February 2018, Berk focuses on interior design, Brown specializes in culture, France works with the heroes on style, Porowski teaches about food and wine and Van Ness specializes in grooming. The Fab Five want the people they work with to be the best versions of themselves and aim to carry out that principle in their own lives. Over the years, they’ve done just that with various boyfriends and husbands by their sides.

With the premiere of Queer Eye Season 7, let’s look at who the stars have been involved with romantically.

Who is the Queer Eye cast dating?

Who is Jonathan Van Ness dating?

The Queer Eye cast’s dating lives can be a bit messy sometimes. In December 2018, three months after going public with Wilco Froneman, Van Ness posted on Instagram about breaking up with the rugby player, telling his followers “cheaters never prosper.” On his Instagram Story, Van Ness added, “Wilco is a good person & sometimes things don’t work out. Please don’t attack him.”

In December 2020, Van Ness took to Instagram once more to share that they married Mark Peacock earlier in the year, referring to the British model as “my best friend” and “a loving partner.” Van Ness later shared that they started dating Peacock while the hairstylist was on a comedy tour in London.

Who is Tan France dating?

When it comes to the Queer Eye cast dating, France has kept his love life pretty straightforward. He married illustrator Rob France in 2007 after meeting on a dating site. They decided early on to spend the rest of their lives together. “It was just a case of, ‘You know we’re going to get married one day, right?’” the interior designer explained on a 2018 episode of Queer Eye. “We had just agreed that it was going to happen… and we arranged the date!”

The Frances welcomed their first child, son Ismail, in July 2021 and are expecting their second child via surrogate in summer 2023. “Becoming dads has been our greatest joy, and we are so excited to grow our family with the help of our wonderful surrogate,” the Next in Fashion judge said on the Milk Drunk podcast in April 2023.

Who is Antoni Porowski dating?

Porowski has dated both men and women. “I never really had a traditional coming out,” he said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in 2019. “I dated a man and then I dated women for several years and then I was in a relationship with a man.”

When Queer Eye started airing, Porowski was seeing art director Joey Krietemeyer and described to them as “basically married” to Vulture. Porowski and Krietemeyer broke up amicably in August 2018 following seven years of dating.

The Let’s Do Dinner cookbook author moved on with former Flipping Out star Trace Lehnhoff in September 2018 after sliding into each other’s DMs. Come August 2019, news broke that Porowski and the Bravo personality went their separate ways because their relationship “​​ran its course,” per E! News.

Porowski began dating strategic planner Kevin Harrington in July 2019. Thanks to the pandemic, Porowski and Harrington quickly moved in with each other and started fostering a dog in spring 2020. The chef announced his engagement to Harrington on Instagram in November 2022.

Who is Karamo Brown dating?

Brown learned he fathered a son when he received a subpoena for child support when Jason was 10 from a high school girlfriend he had dated before coming out as gay at 16. Brown took full custody of Jason and adopted Jason’s brother, Chris.

The Real World alum got engaged to his long-time partner Ian Jordan in May 2018. Brown reproposed in May 2020, but revealed in September of that year he and Jordan ended up calling off the wedding and breaking up after nine years together.

“We went to virtual counseling, we did a lot of things,” Brown said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in September 2020. “But eventually, I was like, this is a moment where I need to decide, is my happiness important? And once I made that decision, I said, you know, we are going to have to break up.”

In July 2021, Brown went Instagram official with a new boyfriend, photographer Carlos Mendel. By April 2023, the Karamo talk show host felt ready to marry Mendel, telling Page Six, “I’m trying not to be the boyfriend that pressures while also dropping hints.”

Who is Bobby Berk dating?

A list about who are the Queer Eye cast dating wouldn’t be complete without Berk’s sweet love story. The interior designer started seeing oral and maxillofacial surgeon Dewey Do in May 2004 after Berk moved to New York City. Do surprised Berk with a proposal in June 2012, immediately followed by their wedding. “He’s very lucky that I said yes!” Berk told People in 2018.

But that wedding didn’t count in the eyes of the law because their officiant forgot to send in the paperwork. “We found out at the end of the year when we were like, ‘Why did we never receive our marriage certificate?’ that technically we weren’t married,” Berk continued. “We had to frantically run to the courthouse in downtown New York City to get married before the end of the year to make sure our taxes were filed properly.”

In 2019, Berk said to People he and Do would like to have kids in the next five years, or “when things have calmed down from Queer Eye a little bit.”