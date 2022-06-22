Queer Astrology: The Queer Icon You Are, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Scroll To See More Images

In case you haven’t noticed, queer culture and the power of astrology go hand-in-hand. And truth be told, all astrology is queer astrology! For many of us, the million-dollar question to ask on first dates, at parties and in Tinder DM’s will always be: “What’s your sign?”. You know you love asking this question (and I know for a fact I’ve literally asked someone this before even asking their name). Chances are, you’ve been asking it all throughout your Pride Month festivities, which means it’s time to talk about the queer icon you are, according to your zodiac sign. After all, there’s an endless list to choose from!

Astrology is centered on the understanding that the movement of our planets and cosmos can reveal deeper truths about our lives. And because astrology helps you connect the dots when it comes to you are and what you’re destined for, it makes sense that it’s often treated as sacred by many queers and femmes. At the end of the day, astrology is an art form and a language that speaks to those who have often felt misunderstood. If you’re someone who loves astrology, you’re also someone who felt *seen* by astrology. Peeling back the layers of your soul purpose, astrology shines a light on what makes you special and unique. And really, isn’t that what queer culture is all about?

Your zodiac sign represents your personality and your overall identity. It’s can help put into words some of the nuances and complexities you’ve always had trouble expressing. Like the literal sun is the center of our solar system, and the queer icon that best represents your zodiac sign will remind you why you shine so bright.

The Queer Icon You Are, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Aries: Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is an Aries if ever there was one—a trailblazing hell-raiser who keeps it real and gives no f*cks. Like Lil Nas, bold and unapologetic is the preferred state of being for those born under Aries. They aren’t afraid to speak their minds and will clap back if you have a problem with it. Independence, innovation and breaking barriers are essential for Aries, and who does it better than our beloved Montero? “Try to just keep going along your own path,” is Lil Nax X’s advice, and who forges their own path better than an Aries?

Taurus: Cher

Cher isn’t queer (that we know of), but she’s pretty much the fairy drag-mother of us gays—with the sparkles to prove it. Like Cher’s long, successful career, if something is working for a Taurus, they stick with it. Headstrong, secure, doting and sensual—a Taurus loves simple joys and steers clear of drama. This Cher quote pretty much hits the nail on the head for the Taurus vibe: “I’m really gentle and I’m really sweet, but if you f*ck with me, I’ll really mop the floor with you!” Let’s not forget Taurus is also associated with money and stability, which Cher captures well. She made it clear—she doesn’t need to marry a rich man, because she “is a rich man.” Mic drop!

Gemini: Prince

Prince is seriously the Gemini to rule all Geminis! Enchanting, delightful and a master communicator—especially through song—who wouldn’t be charmed by him? Whatever you do, don’t try to pin a Gemini down—they need a lot of room to experiment and flurry about. They can vibe with just about anyone (as long as they’re cool). Like the Twins, Prince was a multidimensional, many-sided being who always loved to change things up—in appearance, in his music and in his artistic persona. Plus, he cared very much about giving back to his community in Minneapolis, which is a *very* Gemini thing to do.

Cancer: Sylvia Rivera

Cancers are all about taking care of their people, and if there’s anyone who knew how to do that, it was Sylvia Rivera. Cancers are often described as family-oriented, strong and empathetic—they’re the mamas of the zodiac, after all. We see this in Sylvia, who was a tough cookie; someone who would do anything for her community. She gave her heart and soul to supporting homeless and poor trans women, queer youth and drag queens in NYC. You wouldn’t exist without your mother, and without people like Sylvia Rivera, there would be a lot less love in the world. She was a central figure in the 1969 Stonewall Inn uprising, solidifying her legacy as not only a queer icon, but a queer revolutionary.

Leo: Whitney Houston

A Leo walks into a room and everyone notices—their regal air and blazing aura are hard to miss after all. Whitney attracted worldwide attention and stole the hearts of millions in the 80’s, leading the NY Times to call her “pop’s new queen.” And a queen she was! With a smile as bright as the sun, unending strength and an infectious presence, Whitney was a quintessential Leo. As such, she didn’t take crap from haters and always had a catty (yet graceful) comeback if someone threw any shade her way. Let these lyrics speak for themselves—You’ve got a problem with the way that I am / They say I’m trouble and I don’t give a damn.

Virgo: Freddie Mercury

You know Freddie Mercury is a Virgo when his stage name is *literally* named after his ruling planet. A Virgo can give off the persona of a prima donna, but that really just masks the softie inside. A glittering force of nature onstage, Freddie Mercury was known to be reserved and introverted IRL. In true Virgo fashion, he needed to be working and moving at all times and was known to put others before himself. After all, selflessness is the name of the Virgo game. He put his art and career often before things like sleep and happily gave all he had to the stage and his audiences. I mean, he had ten cats and he spoiled them endlessly—they even had their own bedrooms!

Libra: Oscar Wilde

Libras are notoriously full of flair and eccentricity. Oscar Wilde, known for his flamboyance, sure didn’t fit the mold of Victorian society. His work and personality overflowed with wit and humor and he knew how to light up a room and the spice up the mood. Aesthetics and beauty are near and dear to the hearts of Libras. Fitting then that Wilde was a huge influence on the Aestheticism arts movement of the 19th century; a movement that was all about art and literature for the sake of beauty above all else. He literally wrote The Picture of Dorian Gray, which is a philosophical novel about a man who never ages, defying time and remaining beautiful. How Libra is that?

Scorpio: Tilda Swinton

Who’s surprised that Tilda Swinton is a Scorpio? Anyone? Mysterious, entrancing and ever-so-slightly terrifying, Scorpios are known for their emotional depth and shapeshifting abilities. Does that sound like Tilda or what? After all, her career has proven that she’s drawn to roles that are macabre, strange and complex. “I’m from the same planet as David Bowie,” she has said in an interview. Fun fact: she once slept in a glass cabinet in a gallery for a week, which is a level of commitment to art only a Scorpio could muster. Like any typical Scorpio, she oozes magnetism and intrigue, leaving you asking “What is it about Tilda?”

Sagittarius: Miley Cyrus

You know Miley Cyrus, because who doesn’t? Miley went from being a Disney channel star to the singer of “Wrecking Ball” and making waves in the music with her unapologetic self-expression and fierce queerness. Even when you think you’ve seen it all with Miley, she always comes back with something larger-than-life; something no one was expecting. Seriously, no one can tell Miley what she should and shouldn’t do, because she wouldn’t listen anyway! And with all her contributions and efforts in supporting the LGBTQI+ community community, Miley has more than proven her efforts to connect with others, open people’s eyes and bring the world the rest of the world. What’s more Sagittarius than that?

Capricorn: Indya Moore

Capricorns are tenacious, resourceful and they know how to stay the course. It took a lot of time and struggle for Indya Moore to rise to success, but they’re here and they ain’t going anywhere! Capricorns keep to their values and are often driven by a need to contribute something important to the world. What better way to describe Indya than to describe her as the Capricorn she is. Named one of the most influential people in the world by Time, she’s even got the credentials to prove her influence on the world. Consistently uses their platform and resources to stand up for others and uplift trans people of color, the Pose-actress is clearly a badass.

Aquarius: Pamela Colman-Smith

A queer, gender-bending artist and mystic of color, Pamela Colman-Smith was way ahead of her time. Born in 1877, she had a keen eye for the future (as many Aquarians do). Her legacy entails designing and illustrating the classic Rider-Waite-Smith tarot deck (you know the one). Nicknamed “Pixie”, she was a sprightly, creative free spirit—typical of Aquarius people. An unconventional rebel, she was an avant-garde bohemian and activist who reveled in the weird, otherworldly and esoteric concepts that normal people just don’t usually talk about. Through tarot, Pamela built radical new worlds centered on freedom and creativity.

Pisces: Walter Mercado

What would an article about queer astrology be without the one true Walter Mercado? The ultimate Pisces, Mercado was a loving, trusting and tender mystic with supernatural abilities and supernatural style. Pisces folk are highly intuitive and deeply sensitive people with creative flair and a therapeutic presence. Not only an astrologer, he was also a dancer, actor and literally healed animals and people with illnesses as a kid. He exuded love and kindness and was called Walter of Miracles. Con mucho mucho amorrr, Walter, por siempre!

This story previously stated actress Mj Rodriguez is a Sagittarius, and we regret the error. She’s a Capricorn.