Diamond Jubilee Gift Guide: 10 Items To Celebrate Like A Queen

If you’re wondering what the Brits are up to this weekend, they’ll be partying it up for the Diamond Jubilee which honors Queen Elizabeth II‘s 60 year anniversary of holding the royal rank. And even if you aren’t in England this weekend, it doesn’t mean you can’t get in on the festive fun.

Thankfully, tons of brands and labels have been releasing special, limited edition goodies in honor of this special occasion, including a few favorite fashion designers of ours. From Britannia’s own Henry Holland, Vivienne Westwood and loads more, the fashion flock have also been getting into the Jubilee spirit.

We decided to round-up a few of our favorite Jubilee-themed products for this weekend’s shin dig across the pond. Check out all of our top picks in the slideshow above!