Everything You Need to Know About the Queen’s Coronation Festival



Queen Elizabeth II of England will be hosting a slew of events this summer celebrating her 60th anniversary on the throne including the four-day Coronation Festival beginning July 11, which will feature English designers, chefs, and artisans who will each be exhibiting their products. The events will take place in the Buckingham Palace Gardens, and given the nature of the affair, we are guessing it will be pretty spectacular. The Queen has picked the best Britain has to offer, and guests will have the chance to explore all of it, from food and drink to high fashion. Forget Coachella—this is the festival we want to attend next year! Read on for every detail about the Coronation Festival.

1. The event will host a catwalk that will include Savile Row brands like Gieves & Hawkes and Dege & Skinner, while also honoring old-school bespoke tailors that have been making suits since the 1800s, à la Henry Poole & Co.

2. Prince Charles has commissioned a high-end sock line from his go-to sock maker Corgi, to design a special collection for the occasion.

3. The festival aims to feature luxury British past-times and sports, so horseback riding and shooting companies have risen to the occasion to show off their latest designs. Unexpected companies like horse-weight machine sellers, bespoke horse bedding designers, J. Hewit & Sons’ sixth-generation tannery, and horse race synthetic flooring professionals will all be in attendance.

4. Royal Warrant Holders (the Official host of the Festival), which are companies that hold the seal of approval from the palace, will showcase their products and designs to the public. These companies have supplied their goods to the Queen and her estate for at least five years. If the Queen gives them her seal of approval, there’s no reason why we wouldn’t, either.

5. If you’re interested in books and paper goods, bookbinders and plenty of stationers are taking part in the festivities. Brands include Barnard & Westwood, Bibliophile, Blissett Bookbinders, Ettinger, amongst others.

6. Classic British cosmetic companies will also be featured, including Clarins, Floris, D.R. Harris & Co., Kent Brushes, and Penhaligon’s, to cover every part of your beauty routine.

7. A huge draw of the event is its focus on British food and drink companies, such as Pimms, Prestat Finest Chocolates & Truffles, Bendicks, and (our favorite) Walkers Shortbread. The Ritz-Carlton London is one of the festival’s key exhibitors, as the hotel has received the prestigious Royal Warrant for Banqueting and Catering Services by HRH The Prince of Wales.

Needless to say, the event is not to be missed for all of you Anglophiles out there.

Ticket prices range from £30 for a day pass to £90 for an evening gala. For more information visit: www.coronationfestival.com.