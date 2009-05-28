Queen to Work With American Idol’s Adam Lambert

Queen is toying with the idea of working with American Idol runner up Adam Lambert. After Queen’s split with Paul Rodgers who fronted the band after the passing of Freddie Mercury, Queen re-united to back Adam Lambert’s final song, “We Are the Champions” on American Idol last week. (Um… Wait… The runner up sang, “We Are the Champions”? Irony.)

Astrophysicist and lead guitarist Brian May is looking for ways to incorporate Lambert into the future Queen collaborations. However, for Freddie Mercury lovers, May does explain some reservations to Rolling Stone, “But [drummer Roger Taylor] and I are definitely hoping to have a meaningful conversation with him at some point. It’s not like we, as Queen, would rush into coalescing with another singer just like that. It isn’t that easy. But I’d certainly like to work with Adam. That is one amazing instrument he has there.”

This may be old news to you all but it’s new news to me as I forgot American Idol was still a television show.