Will Queen Elizabeth Step Down After Prince Philip’s Death? Here’s Where She Stands

Many have wondered if the Queen will step down following Prince Philip’s death, but it appears the monarch has no plans to abdicate the throne for now, according to a source close to the royal family who spoke to People.

Her Majesty, 94, is leaning on the support of her family members—from her grandsons Prince William and Harry, to her children whom she shared with Prince Philip before his death at the age of 99—but that doesn’t mean she’s ready to leave their eldest son, Prince Charles, in charge just yet. “Her family will step up and be by her side, but she will carry on,” a close royal insider told People on Tuesday, April 13. “She understands that she has a job to do, and [Philip] would have wanted her to crack on. She did do so when he retired from public life.”

Prince Philip’s death was announced on Friday, April 9, in a statement released by Buckingham Palace. “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” the Queen’s statement began. “His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course. The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Despite the Queen’s heartbreak at the loss of her prince consort, she is expected to resume royal duties following a brief period of mourning. As People‘s source adds, “She will never abdicate because of duty and honor and public service is so deep in her, as it was for him.”

It was previously rumored that Queen Elizabeth was planning to allow her heir, Prince Charles, to take the throne after her 95th birthday in April. Robert Jobson, author of Charles At Seventy, claimed on The Royal Beat that it was only a matter of time before the Queen’s abdication. “I still firmly believe when the Queen becomes 95, that she will step down,” he said during an episode for the True Royalty TV weekly program.

But this prediction seems to be proven false, as sources insist the Queen has no plans to retire. As a spokesperson for the Prince of Wales’ told People previously, “There are no plans for any change in arrangements at the age of 95—or any other age.”

For more about Prince Philip’s life, check out Ingrid Seward’s biography about the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip Revealed, Seward, a Majesty magazine editor who has been covering the British royal family for decades for, unravels the “enigma” that we know as Prince Philip. From his early childhood in Paris to his mother’s battle with schizophrenia to his military service in World War II, Seward covers topics that many royal followers may not know about or haven’t seen on The Crown. The book also discusses how Prince Philip was “initially distrusted” by the royal court before he found his place in Buckingham Palace.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.