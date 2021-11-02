The Queen Just Revealed She’s ‘Proud’ of Charles & William—But She Didn’t Mention Harry

This week, Queen Elizabeth shared an important message addressing climate change at the COP26 Summit. But it seems her speech has also left many fans wondering if the Queen snubbed Prince Harry while praising Prince Charles and Prince William. The monarch revealed how “proud” she is of her son and eldest grandson during her statement—yet she made no mention of the Duke of Sussex.

Queen Elizabeth, 95, delivered her speech via video on Monday, November 1, as she was unable to attend the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow in person after her recent health scare. During her speech, the monarch invoked her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April 2021 at the age 99, saying, “This is a duty I am especially happy to discharge, as the impact of the environment on human progress was a subject close to the heart of my dear late husband, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh.” She went on to recall one of his speeches on the challenge of pollution, which he shared during an academic gathering in 1969: “If the world pollution situation is not critical at the moment, it is as certain as anything can be, that the situation will become increasingly intolerable within a very short time,” the Duke of Edinburgh said at the time. “If we fail to cope with this challenge, all the other problems will pale into insignificance.”

After reminiscing on her husband’s legacy and impact on the subject of climate change, the Queen went on to note how much “pride” she feels for their son, Prince Charles, and grandson, Prince William. “It is a source of great pride to me that the leading role my husband played in encouraging people to protect our fragile planet, lives on through the work of our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William,” the Queen stated. “I could not be more proud of them.”

Interestingly, the monarch made no mention of her other grandson Prince Harry—and it’s not because there’s nothing to there to discuss. The Duke of Sussex has been involved in climate initiatives of his own, having launch Travlyst, a program that seeks to encourage more sustainable travel, along with his recent op-ed for the Washington Post, where he called for an end to oil drilling in South Africa’s Okavango River Basin, among other notable projects. Given his experience, it certainly seems possible that Harry’s ongoing tensions with the royal family may have impacted his grandmother’s omission instead; though, there have yet to be any surefire statements on the matter at this time.

