The Queen Removed A Photo Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry From Her Office—Oop

It looks like that IGTV documentary has the British Royal Family in complete shambles. The queen removed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s photo from her office amid the IGTV documentary backlash, and we’re just looking in on it all awkwardly. Back in May 2018–Hello Magazine first snapped photos of Queen Elizabeth’s sitting room when she greeted Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the U.K.

This was the same month that Meghan and Harry walked down the aisle and royal fans were pleased to see a never-before-seen photo from Meghan and Harry’s engagement shoot. It is well known that the queen adores Meghan and they get along quite grandly. However, the last year and a half has been trying for the new parents. Though Meghan was on maternity leave for the beginning part of the year, that didn’t stop trolls from doing everything in their power to dehumanize her and say horrible things about her.

Traditionally, the British Royal Family ignores the press. However, since they began dating–Meghan and Harry have taken a very different approach. Recently, in their IGTV documentary, Harry And Meghan: An African Journey, the royal couple got candid and vulnerable about the hardships of being in the spotlight. Essentially, Meghan revealed that she’s not OK under the glaring spotlight. She also implied that she and Harry would walk away if things didn’t change.

This whole thing along with Prince Harry’s lawsuits against several media companies has caused sheer chaos in the Royal Family. It seems like Queen Elizabeth isn’t amused by the antics.

On Oct. 22–the queen met with High Commissioner for Grenada, Lakisha Grant, in her sitting room and fans noticed that Meghan and Harry’s photo is nowhere to be found. Instead, William and Kate, as well as a photo of William and Harry were on display. However, before you read too much into this. British outlets are speculating that the queen had the private photo Meghan and Harry removed to protect their privacy during this trying time.

We just hope things get better for Meghan and Harry.