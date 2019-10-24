The Queen Removed A Photo Of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry From Her Office—Oop

It looks like that IGTV documentary has the British Royal Family in complete shambles. The queen removed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s photo from her office amid the IGTV documentary backlash, and we’re just looking in on it all awkwardly. Back in May 2018–Hello Magazine first snapped photos of Queen Elizabeth’s sitting room when she greeted Honorable George Brandis, the Australian High Commissioner to the U.K.
This was the same month that Meghan and Harry walked down the aisle and royal fans were pleased to see a never-before-seen photo from Meghan and Harry’s engagement shoot. It is well known that the queen adores Meghan and they get along quite grandly. However, the last year and a half has been trying for the new parents. Though Meghan was on maternity leave for the beginning part of the year, that didn’t stop trolls from doing everything in their power to dehumanize her and say horrible things about her.
Traditionally, the British Royal Family ignores the press. However, since they began dating–Meghan and Harry have taken a very different approach. Recently, in their IGTV documentary, Harry And Meghan: An African Journey, the royal couple got candid and vulnerable about the hardships of being in the spotlight. Essentially, Meghan revealed that she’s not OK under the glaring spotlight. She also implied that she and Harry would walk away if things didn’t change.
This whole thing along with Prince Harry’s lawsuits against several media companies has caused sheer chaos in the Royal Family. It seems like Queen Elizabeth isn’t amused by the antics.
In Tembisa, Johannesburg, today The Duke and Duchess visited to meet young entrepreneurs at the YES hub - a hive for creativity and social enterprise. Their visit was an amazing tour of the ingenuity and opportunity – seeing businesses that varied from food to essential sanitary products for local women. During their visit, they were able to sample food from ‘Chef Mish’ - a local masterchef winner - which he makes at the site as part of his catering business and cafe. They then joined YES community members to take part in training and tests that will help them gain skills and find work. On the third stop today, entrepreneur Moss showed The Duke and Duchess the organic produce he's growing in the township with aquaponics - supplying local restaurants. And finally, The Duke and Duchess met the women behind the amazing Blossom Care Solutions - who are making 80,000 sanitary pads every month for women in their community. They are 100% compostable, and provide an essential low-cost product for women and girls. The Duchess has long campaigned on this issue and wrote in Time magazine in 2017, saying: “In communities all over the globe, young girls’ potential is being squandered because we are too shy to talk about the most natural thing in the world. To that I say: we need to push the conversation, mobilize policy making surrounding menstrual health initiatives, support organizations who foster girls’ education from the ground up, and within our own homes, we need to rise above our puritanical bashfulness when it comes to talking about menstruation.” • See our previous post to see The Dukes speech #RoyalVisitSouthAfrica Photo ©️ PA images
On Oct. 22–the queen met with High Commissioner for Grenada, Lakisha Grant, in her sitting room and fans noticed that Meghan and Harry’s photo is nowhere to be found. Instead, William and Kate, as well as a photo of William and Harry were on display. However, before you read too much into this. British outlets are speculating that the queen had the private photo Meghan and Harry removed to protect their privacy during this trying time.
This evening, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended the annual #WellChildAwards in London. WellChild aims to ensure every child and young person living with serious health needs has the best chance to thrive with the support and medical care needed in the comfort of their own home. The Duke of Sussex became Patron of WellChild in 2007, and last year both The Duke and Duchess attended the awards to honour the children and families that WellChild supports. The Duke, who first came to these awards over a decade ago, shared in his remarks tonight: “Last year when my wife and I attended we knew we were expecting our first child - no one else did at the time, but we did - and I remember squeezing Meghan’s hand so tightly during the awards, both of us thinking what it would be like to be parents one day, and more so, what it would be like to do everything we could to protect and help our child should they be born with immediate challenges or become unwell over time. And now, as parents, being here and speaking to all of you pulls at my heart strings in a way I could have never understood until I had a child of my own.” • To find out more about tonight’s event and how you can support this very special organisation, please visit @WellChild Photos ©️ PA images
We just hope things get better for Meghan and Harry.