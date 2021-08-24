The Queen Is Getting ‘Lawyered Up’ After Harry & Meghan’s ‘Repeated Attacks’ on the Royals

While Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship appeared to have remained amicable following their royal exit, it seems that may be about to change now. A new report claims that the Sussexes’ “repeated attacks” on the royal family following their tell-all Oprah interview have officially left Her Majesty feeling so “exasperated,” that she is now even considering legal action against them.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, the 95-year-old monarch feels that “enough is enough.” The insider told the British paper, “There is a limit to how much will be accepted and the Queen and Royal Family can only be pushed so far. They are getting lawyered up. Harry and Meghan will be made aware and know repeated attacks will not be tolerated.” The Sun’s report, which was published on Saturday, August 21, goes on to claim that the royal family also has particular “concerns” about Prince Harry’s book, which is set to arrive on bookshelves in 2022.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, announced the “wholly truthful” memoir in a statement via his publisher, Penguin Random House, in July. According to The Sun’s source, however, the royal family has “concerns that the American public are falling for what Harry and Meghan say.” A legal warning to Peguin Random House is reportedly being considered, with the insider telling the British site, “The royals’ legal team are speaking to firms with expertise in libel and privacy. If someone were named in the book and accused of something directly that could be a libel and also infringe their rights to a private family life.”

“The legal team could also contact publishers of the book to ask for advance warning of its contents and a right to reply,” the source continued. “There are concerns that the American public are falling for what Harry and Meghan say.”

News of the royal family’s potential legal battle with the Sussexes comes amid the re-issue of Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s 2020 book on the couple, Finding Freedom. According to a new chapter included in the updated book, Harry and Meghan took issue with the way the Queen responded to their interview with Oprah in March 2021. At the time, the monarch took a reported “36 hours” to suggest that “recollections may vary” following the couple’s claim that a member of the royal family made comments about their son Archie’s skin color before he was born. According to Scobie and Durand, the Sussexes were “not surprised” that the Queen didn’t taken “full ownership” for racism within the royal family.

“The queen’s ‘recollections may vary’ comment did not go unnoticed by the couple, who, a close source said, were ‘not surprised’ that full ownership was not taken. ‘Months later and little accountability has been taken,’ a pal of Meghan added. ‘How can you move forward with that?’” an excerpt of the new chapter shared by People reads.

