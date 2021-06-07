Here’s How the Queen Really Feels About Harry & Meghan Naming Their Daughter After Her Amid Claims It’s ‘Rude’

Ever since royal followers learned about the Queen and “Lilibet,” Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter’s name inspired by Queen Elizabeth II’s nickname, they wondered what the monarch’s real opinion was about the tribute.

Well, according to Buckingham Palace, the Queen is a fan of the moniker and is “delighted” to welcome Lilibet into the British royal family. “Congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex on the birth of Lilibet Diana!” Buckingham Palace said in a statement on Instagram on Sunday, June 6. “The Queen, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted with the news. Lilibet is Her Majesty’s 11th great-grandchild.”

A source told In Touch on Sunday that the Queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about Lilibet’s birth. “The queen was one of the first people Harry and Meghan told about the birth and they’ve sent her photos,” the insider said. “She has put the drama from the interviews aside and is overjoyed to be a great-grandmother again.”

In a statement on Sunday, Harry and Meghan, who are also parents to 2-year-old son Archie Harrison, confirmed that they had welcomed their second child, whose full name is Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor. “It is with great joy that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcome their daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, to the world,” the statement read. “Lili was born on Friday, June 4 at 11:40 a.m. in the trusted care of the doctors and staff at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, CA. She weighed 7 lbs 11 oz.”

Harry and Meghan went on to explain that Lilibet’s name was inspired by both the Queen and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana. “Both mother and child are healthy and well, and settling in at home. Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet,” the statement continued. “Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales. This is the second child for the couple, who also have a two-year-old son named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. The Duke and Duchess thank you for your warm wishes and prayers as they enjoy this special time as a family.”

Though the Queen seems to be fine with her nickname inspiring Lilibet’s name, some critics aren’t fans. Royal expert Angela Levin told Good Morning Britain on Monday, June 7, that the decision was “rude” because “Lilibet” is a private nickname given to the Queen by her late husband, Prince Philip, who died in April. “I don’t think it’s a good idea — I think it’s quite rude to Her Majesty Her Queen. It was a very private nickname from her husband, who hasn’t been dead for very long,” Levin said. “Prince Charles would never dream of calling his mother Lilibet.”

She continued, “We knew what it was but it was his name—[Philip] wanted that name for her, it was a special name, I think it’s quite demeaning, I really believe that.”

The nickname “Lilibet” dates back to the Queen’s childhood when she was too young to pronounce her own name, calling herself “Lilibet” instead. Her parents and grandparents adopted “Lilibet” as the Queen’s nickname, as well as Philip. “Lilibet is my pride. Margaret is my joy,” the Queen’s father, King George VI, once said.

On Good Morning Britain, Levin claimed that Harry “did mention to his grandmother” that he was going to name his daughter after her “but I bet you he didn’t say, ‘I’m going choose Lilibet.’” However, a source for Page Six, denied Levin’s assertion on Monday, claiming that Harry, in fact, did ask the Queen for her permission to name his daughter Lilibet.

“To say the Queen would be unhappy is frankly ridiculous. It’s a bit of a nod to Meghan’s mother, Doria, as well. Her nickname for Meghan is flower,” journalist Afua Adom said on Good Morning Britain. “It’s also a bit of a stretch to say that the Queen is fuming that her great grandchild is named after her. I think it’s a nod of affection.”

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s time in the British royal family, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. The book tells all on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationship, from how they met to their wedding to the birth of their son, Archie. Finding Freedom also dives into the “true story” of why Harry and Meghan left the royals at the end of 2019 and moved to the United States amid their secret drama with their family. Consisting of interviews and accounts with Harry and Meghan’s closest confidants, Finding Freedom is a must-read for any royal follower.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.