Queen Latifah Styles Kate Middleton, Steve Jobs: Style Icon?

We’re advocates of alleviating the afternoon slump. Consider this the written equivalent of your favorite venti latte… only stronger!

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

Queen Latifah‘s upcoming line for the Home Shopping Network will showcase her penchant for biker gear, which she’d love to dressKate Middleton in. Honestly, nothing would make me happier than seeing the Duchess of Cambridge revving up on a Harley. [The Cut]

“High-ranking industry sources” have confirmed to The Daily that Marc Jacobs will take over as creative director at Dior, the position previously held by John Galliano. Seriously, guys? Enough with the gossip. Just make an announcement already. [The Daily]

Iconic model Twiggy is returning to music, and her album will be released on November 21. Let’s see how she fares against the current musical climate. [Vogue UK]

In light of his resignation from his longtime post as CEO of Apple, it is importantto commemorate the style ofSteve Jobs, and his consistent, passionate relationship with the mock turtleneck. [Styleite]

If you’re a Madewell maven, get excited: the brand is launching a catalog on August 27. If it’s anything like sister-brand J. Crew’s classic mag, this means good things all around. [Fashionista]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @Modelinia Marisa Miller just landed her very first movie role – alongside Ryan Reynolds and Jeff Bridges! —bit.ly/qppZul Um…Ryan Reynolds and Marisa Miller? If that’s not a hot cast, then I just don’t know what is.

RT @rzrachelzoe Calling all New Yorkers! The @BarneysNY Warehouse Sale kicks off today! Details here: bit.ly/pgaynK Just in case you’ve been living under a rock. Pretty sure this is the one thing that will drag New Yorkers out in the middle of a hurricane.

RT @derekblasberg To those who asked about apocalypse chic ensembles: I suggest something water resistant, flame retardant and colorful. Dress up to go down! Well put, sir.

