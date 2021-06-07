The Queen Has 11 Great-Grandkids—Meet All of Baby Lilibet’s Cousins

Royal followers may be curious to know more about the Queen’s great-grandchildren, especially as Her Majesty’s family continues to welcome new royal babies into the world. Luckily, we’re diving into each of the Queen’s great-grandchildren below! But first, here’s a little background on the Queen’s family at large.

As royal followers may know, Queen Elizabeth II welcomed four children of her own—Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, and Prince Edward—whom she shared with her late husband, Prince Philip. Now all of their kids have two children each, and many of those kids are now having babies of their own.

These famously include Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet and son Archie, along with Prince William and Duchess Kate’s kids: George, Charlotte, and Louis. But the Queen has plenty more royally-great-grandkids worth getting to know up ahead. Keep on reading to find out more about each of Her Majesty’s 11 great-grandchildren.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their first daughter Lilibet Diana on June 4, 2021. Lilibet Diana—who is also the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second child—was named in honor of Prince Harry’s grandmother Queen Elizabeth II and his mother, the late Princess Diana. The name Lilibet comes from Her Majesty’s childhood nickname, though Meghan and Harry’s daughter will go by “Lili” for short.

Lucas Philip Tindall

Princess Anne’s daughter Zara Philips welcomed her son Lucas with her husband Mike Tindall on March 21, 2021. Lucas—who is the couple’s third child—gets his middle name from his late great-grandfather, Prince Philip, and his grandfather on his father’s side.

August Philip Hawke Brooksbank

August is Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank’s first child and the first grandchild to Princess Andrew and Duchess Sarah. He was born on February 9, 2021, less than three years after his parents tied the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. Like his cousin Lucas, August’s middle name is a tribute to his late great-grandfather.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their first child Archie on May 6, 2019. His birth came one year after his parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were married at Windsor Castle. Less than a year later, however, Archie and his parents moved to Montecito, California after the Sussexes’ decision to step down from their roles as senior working members of the royal family.

The couple’s son was also reportedly the subject of discussions about “how dark” his skin might be before he was born among other members of the royal family, according to Meghan and Harry during their CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey. “In the months when I was pregnant, all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of he won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born,” Meghan said at the time.

Lena Elizabeth Tindall

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall welcomed their second daughter, Lena, in June 2018 shortly after attending the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Lena’s middle name, Elizabeth, is also tribute to her great-grandmother.

Louis Arthur Charles

Prince William and Duchess Kate welcomed their third child and second son Louis on April 23, 2018. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son is fifth in line to the throne after his great-grandmother, the Queen, signed an act allowing the female offspring of an heir to come before brothers born after them in the line of succession. This act makes Louis the first male heir to be below his sister in the line of succession, when prior to the enaction of the Queen’s Succession to the Crown Act act in 2013, he would have automatically overtaken his sister’s spot because he was born a boy.

Charlotte Elizabeth Diana

Princess Charlotte, born May 2, 2015, is the second child and first daughter to Prince William and Duchess Kate. Like many of her female cousins, Charlotte’s middle name is an homage to her great-grandmother, the Queen, whereas her third name is a tribute to her late grandmother and William’s mother, Princess Diana. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s daughter is fourth in line to the throne behind her big brother, Prince George.

Mia Grace Tindall

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall’s firstborn child, Mia Grace, was born on January 17, 2014. She’s also Princess Anne’s third grandchild and is the fourth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.

George Alexander Louis

George is the firstborn child of Prince William and Duchess Kate. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s son was born on July 22, 2013, and is in line to become king one day. George is third in line to the British throne after his father, William, and grandfather, Prince Charles.

Isla Elizabeth Phillips

Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, welcomed his daughter Isla with his wife Autumn Kelly on March 29, 2012. Isla is Princess Anne’s second grandchild.

Savannah Anne Phillips

Peter Philips and Autumn Kelly’s firstborn daughter, Savannah Philips, was born on December 19, 2010, making her the eldest of Queen Elizabeth’s great-grandchildren.