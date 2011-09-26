Queen Elizabeth’s Royal Wedding Demands For William & Kate

Just when you thought the incessant chatter regarding the Royal Wedding was over, I’m here to bring you another fun fact. In not so shocking news, it turns out that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was difficult during the planning of the most anticipated nuptials of all time — that is, until Kim Kardashian’s wedding. Just kidding. Er, sort of. (I’d also be willing to bet that Kris Jenner was probably way bitchier than the Queen.)

Anyway, The Daily Mail reports that English author Richard Hardman wrote a book due out sometime in the spring called Our Queen, which will mark the iconic Queen’s reign of 60 years. Hardman got the chance to sit down with the Duke of Cambridge (the artist formerly known as Prince William) who was more than glad to gab about some of his grandma’s demands for his big day.

Apparently, Will and Kate were handed a list of 777 names — all of whom had to be invited. Naturally, they did not know a single person. Eventually the Queen came around and cut down on the massive number, but I’d guess there were more than a few unfamiliar faces as Kate walked down the aisle. Big E was far less flexible with wardrobe. William wanted to decide what to wear to the wedding, but that was out of the question. The Queen insisted he wear his new scarlet Irish Guards uniform. “So you don’t always get what you want,” he said.

Okay, well, it’s never fun to be told what to do when you’re planning such a monumental occasion, but the Queen seems pretty reasonable to me. I mean, you shouldn’t sweat the small stuff. If you’ve seen Jane Fonda in Monster-in-Law, you know what I’m talking about.