Queen Elizabeth’s Biggest Worry Over Meghan & Harry’s Move to Canada Makes a Lot of Sense

At the end of the day, family always comes first. No matter whatever royal drama is brewing, Queen Elizabeth’s worry over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s move to North American has little to do with the media backlash, and much more to do with one little member of their family: Baby Archie. According to royal sources with Us Weekly, the Queen is still learning to adjust to her distant relationship with her great-grandson.

Following a long conversation with Harry, 35, over lunch on March 1, the Queen is still feeling hurt by the reality of his and wife Meghan’s transition. While the Queen was reportedly supportive during their private meeting, her support took on the support of a coded plea: “You are much loved and will always be welcomed back,” she said, according to The Sun.

It seems Queen Elizabeth II is already hoping for their return—at least so she can keep Baby Archie in her life.

She is apparently “heartbroken over the thought of not getting to see her great-grandson,” according to the Us Weekly source. “The queen would love to have a relationship with Archie, but it’s looking unlikely that will ever happen.”

The source added, “The queen’s worst fear is that she may never see Archie again. She is trying to stay optimistic about this situation and would never stoop to casting any aspersions on Meghan’s character—even after everything that’s happened.”

And by everything that’s happened, let’s just say things have been tense between the Queen and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pretty much ever since they announced their decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family in Jan. 2020.

Once Meghan and Harry moved to Canada, it brought up all kinds of logistical drama for the Queen and her royal staffer. She ended up having to strip Meghan and Harry of their royal titles altogether, followed by a ban on their use of the word “royal” in any of their personal branding. Needless to say, Meghan and Harry didn’t take that too well.

But here’s hoping that Baby Archie gets to enjoy his new life in North America and still spend time with the Queen as much as possible. If it’s the royal family, anything’s possible!