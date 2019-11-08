Apparently, Queen Elizabeth ‘Is A Fan’ Of Kate Middleton’s Attitude Toward Royal Feuds

Well, this is awkward, but not surprising. According to a source close to the royal family, it looks like Queen Elizabeth supports Kate Middleton amid Meghan Markle feud rumors. Vanity Fair‘s source said that “the Queen is a fan,” of Kate because of her nonplussed approach to these rumored family feuds. “Kate is unflappable,” continued the source, “Her mantra is very like the Queen’s keep calm and carry on approach in life, and she has the added benefit of making the Royal Family seem almost normal and in touch.” Right, and that’s because Meghan doesn’t? Hmm.

What Vanity Fair‘s source is likely referring to, of course, is the fact that Kate Middleton has been able to ease coolly into her status as a Duchess of Cambridge and next-to-be Princess. Middleton goes shopping, sneaks into pubs, and stays relatively mum when it comes to the conflicts of media and press that her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle doesn’t happen to be so quiet about. Meghan has spoken up about the pressures she faces as a royal under constant public scrutiny, and after a documentary aired spilling the truth, it looks like she’s not on the Queen’s list of favorites (not that she ever was…)

It’s no surprise, then, that the Queen favors Kate for remaining quiet and unbothered in the public eye. Another source for Vanity Fair, Kate Middleton’s biographer Claudia Joseph, added as to why Kate is so likeable. “She’s very much the girl next door, from how she dresses to how she behaves and interacts with people on engagements,” explained Joseph. “She is likeable and relatable and that has made her very popular.”

“It feels very much like this has been Kate’s year,” she added, “She looks happy, in control and there’s a new confidence about her.” Makes sense. There’s not much to feel unfortunate about when you’re the Queen’s favorite!