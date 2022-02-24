The Palace Just Subtly Responded to Rumors the Queen Died—Here’s What Her Health Is Like Now

Since her positive COVID-19 test, royal wishers have wanted to know if Queen Elizabeth II is still alive and what her health is like after false rumors she had died.

Buckingham Palace announced on February 20, 2022, that the Queen, 95, had tested positive for coronavirus days after her son, Prince Charles, and his wife, Duchess Camilla of Cornwall, had also tested positive. “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid,” the palace released in a statement. “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week.” “She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines,” the statement concluded.

According to People, the Queen last saw Charles on February 8, 2022, at Windsor Castle, where the Queen is living. The meeting, which was to hand out investiture honors, came two days before Charles tested positive for COVID-19 for a second time. He first tested positive in March 2020. After Charles’ recent positive COVID-19 test, a source told People that the Queen was being monitored but had not displayed any symptoms at the time. Four days after Charles’ positive COVID-19 test on February 10, 2022, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, also tested positive for COVID-19. “Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating. We continue to follow government guidelines,” a Clarence House spokesperson said in a statement at the time.

Both Charles and Camilla are triple vaccinated. The Queen is also vaccinated. “Once you’ve had the vaccine, you have a feeling of, you know, you’re protected, which is I think very important,” she said in a February 2021 video call with NHS officials. “I think the other thing is, that it is obviously difficult for people if they’ve never had a vaccine … but they ought to think about other people rather than themselves.”

A source told People on February 22, 2022, that the Queen’s positive COVID-19 test comes at a “tumultuous time” for the royal family. “It’s a drip-feed of negativity for the monarchy. I’ve not known such a tumultuous time as this,” the insider said, referencing Prince Andrew’s sexual assault allegations, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s feud with the royals.The insider continued, “It just feels to be one thing after another for the Queen. It’s going to take a toll.”

The inside also added that the Queen’s COVID-19 diagnosis has been difficult, especially after the death of her husband, Prince Philip, in April 2021. “There’s a difference between being alone and being lonely,” the source said. “[It] must be hard. Whatever the symptoms, when you’re feeling below par, having to deal with the other problems is really hard.” Still, the insider adds that the Queen is “stoical and mentally strong” amid her health issues.

Since the Queen’s positive COVID-19 test, there have been rumors about her health and whether she has already passed away. Is Queen Elizabeth II still alive? Read on for what Buckingham Palace has confirmed about her health since her coronavirus diagnosis.

Is Queen Elizabeth II still alive?

Is Queen Elizabeth II still alive? The answer is yes. Buckingham Palace confirmed to royal reporter Omid Scobie on February 23, 2022, that the Queen is still alive and has returned to work from afar as she recovers from COVID-19. Scobie reported at the time that the Queen had her weekly call with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on February 23, with two virtual meetings planned for February 24. “Still working. Buckingham Palace confirm that the Queen had her weekly conversation Prime Minister @BorisJohnson this evening. She has two virtual engagements in the diary tomorrow, though a decision on whether they go ahead will be made in due course,” Scobie tweeted.

When asked by a user for proof, Scobie there aren’t any photos from the Queen’s meeting because her conversations with Johnson are private. “The Queen’s weekly audience with the PM has always been kept private,” he tweeted. Scobie also later tweeted that the Queen’s virtual engagements planned for February 24 were rescheduled to ease her back into her duties as she recovers from COVID-19. “Buckingham Palace confirm that the Queen’s two virtual audiences scheduled to take place today will now be rescheduled for a later date. A spokesman adds, “Her Majesty is continuing with light duties” from Windsor. No other engagements scheduled this week,” Scobie tweeted.

Scobie’s tweets come after a source told Us Weekly on February 23, 2022, that “extremely thankful” for the Buckingham Palace staffers and the royal family members who have been providing her with “emotional and practical” support since her positive COVID-19 test. “Of course, she has a team of doctors to lean on whenever needed and a support staff that’s second to none,” the source continued. “But thus far Her Majesty has been handling this without any fuss or need to involve too many others in her recovery.”

The insider also reported that “everyone” at Buckinham Palace are impressed by the Queen’s strength and her commitment to her royal duties. “She’s showed extraordinary courage and is thankful for all the love and support she’s received, and as long as she feels able to work that’s what she’ll continue to [do],” the source said. “It’s typical of her selfless character and everyone is just in awe of her resolve and bravery. She’s truly one of a kind and an example to everyone around her.”

The quotes also come after Hollywood Unlocked reported on February 22, 2022, that the Queen had died days before British Vogue editor Edward Enninful’s wedding. “Sources close to the Royal Kingdom notified us exclusively that Queen Elizabeth has passed away. She was scheduled to attend the wedding of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful, but was found dead,” the site reported at the time. A day after the report, Hollywood Unlocked seemed to take back its statement about the Queen’s death and apologized to the royal family for its “mistake.” “Our deepest apologies goes out to the #RoyalFamily and all involved in this embarrassing situation. It was an accident and we’re working hard to make sure that this mistake never happens again. The intern journalist was misinformed and published the draft post by mistake,” the site tweeted. (The tweet has since been deleted.)

After the tweet, Hollywood Unlock’s founder, Jason Lee, claimed that the account that tweeted the apology was fake and stood by his site’s reporting. “[I had] woken up to some fake account posting a retraction. We do not know that account and we have not retracted our story. There has yet to be an official statement from the Palace. Staying tuned,” he tweeted. A representative for Buckingham Palace refused to comment on Hollywood Unlock’s story to Variety.

After readers questioned Hollywood Unlock’s report on February 22, Lee tweeted, “We don’t post lies and I always stand by my sources. Waiting for an official statement from the palace.” He also wrote on Instagram that he has “never lied,” “never been wrong,” trusts his source and that he has “yet to see an official statement from the palace saying otherwise.”

For more about the British royal family, check out Sally Bedell Smith’s 2012 biography, Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch

. The New York Times bestseller, which includes the “real story” behind several storylines featured in Netflix’s The Crown, follows Queen Elizabeth II’s life from her childhood as the “heiress presumptive” to her father, King George VI; to the moment he et her husband, Prince Philip, when she was 13 years old; to her ascension to the throne at 25 years old in 1952. Elizabeth the Queen, which also includes interviews with Buckingham Palace sources and never-before-revealed documents, provides a deep dive into the Queen’s legacy as one of the most famous monarchs in recent history.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.