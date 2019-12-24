The Queen Snubbed Meghan Markle & Prince Harry in Her Christmas Speech—But She Had a Good Reason

It wouldn’t be the holidays without some festive royal drama. This time it’s about how the Queen shaded Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in her annual televised Christmas speech for the BBC. In a preview of her message, which will be her 67th televised Christmas speech to the U.K. and Commonwealth, Queen Elizabeth II nods to how 2019 has been “bumpy” for the British royal family.

“The path, of course, is not always smooth and may at times this year have felt quite bumpy, but small steps can make a world of difference,” she said.

Of course, this could reference to several not-so-pretty news stories about the royals in the past year, from Prince Andrew’s drama with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, to Prince William’s rumored affair with Kate Middleton’s former friend Rose Hanbury, to Meghan and Harry’s feud with pretty much the rest of the royal family.

While her message was cryptic, fans are convinced that the Queen did, indeed, snub Meghan and Harry by not including a photo of the couple with their 7-month-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, on the telecast. The preview of the Queen’s Christmas message showed the sovereign at her desk with photos of William and Kate (and their children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis), Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles, Prince Philip, and her late father King George VI.

So what gives, where’s Harry and Meghan? Some argued that the photos only included the royals who were first in the line of succession. “William, in particular, [is] growing closer to his grandmother, grandfather and father,” royal correspondent Rebecca English wrote for The Daily Mail. “This stepping up in the family pecking order is crucial, given the increasing frailness of his grandfather Prince Philip, 98—now living a solitary life at Sandringham — which has left the Queen needing the support of her heirs more than ever before.”

Others counter-argued that a picture of Meghan and Harry’s wedding was included in the 2018 Christmas adress, along with a photo of Princess Beatrice and her fiancé Jack Brooksbank. Who knows the real reason (maybe it’s perhaps that Meghan and Harry didn’t reveal their Christmas card until a day before Christmas Eve)? Regardless, we’re sure these royals will have a fine holiday wherever they are.