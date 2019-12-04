Princess Anne Shrugged When the Queen Scolded Her for Ignoring Trump & It’s a Total Mood

Ladies and gents, we have a new favorite royal. Queen Elizabeth II scolded Princess Anne for ignoring President Donald Trump on his visit to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Dec. 3, and her response is a complete mood. The POTUS and FLOTUS, Melania Trump, were in town for a NATO 70th anniversary reception hosted by the Queen.

As the couple entered, they were greeted by members of the royal family, including Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles and the Queen herself. However, when it came time for Princess Anne to introduce herself, the royal was as far away from the Trumps as possible. When the Queen (a.k.a. Princess Anne’s mum) realizes that her daughter is pretty much on the other side of the room, the monarch locks eyes with her and makes a gesture for her to greet the POTUS and FLOTUS. Princess Anne’s response? An iconic shrug.

But Princess Anne’s (supposed) disdain for the Trumps didn’t end there. Later on in the evening, the royal was apparently caught talking major shit about the former Apprentice host with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of France Emmanuel Macron. We can’t see exactly what Princess Anne is saying, but news sites like Sky News believe that the royal is clearly in a heated discussion about Trump.

Princess Anne, 69, is one of Queen Elizabeth’s four children with Prince Philip (and the couple’s only daughter.) The pair’s other kids include Charles, Prince of Wales, 71, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, 59, and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, 55. Anne’s official royal title is Princess Royal.

Good to know that even the royal children shrug at their parents.