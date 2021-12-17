Queen Elizabeth’s Holiday Home Is the Stuff of Dreams & These Photos Prove It

Scroll To See More Images

If there’s anything that could make us miss vacationing more, it’s most certainly Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham Estate photos. Her Majesty often spends her holiday season on the Estate property, and after pictures of the space were released for the public, we can absolutely understand why.

Much like the glimpses at Meghan and Harry’s home in Montecito, California, any sneak peek at the royal family’s not-so-humble abodes fills followers with glee. For such a private bunch, getting any preview of their living quarters feels like a treat—and we’d venture to say it even helps us understand their personalities a little better.

Case in point: The Queen is clearly a woman of luxury. When she isn’t staying at her Sandringham Estate (photos to follow below), she’s usually spending her days at London’s Buckingham Palace. Yet the Queen’s main place of residence is looking a little different this year, given the current social distancing recommendations in place around the world. The monarch has had to remain extra cautious, so she has been often staying at Windsor Castle with a smaller staff following the death of her husband and the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, in April 2021. While it remains unclear if the Queen will visit her holiday home with the rest of the royal family this year, royal aficionados can still be transported to the property with the magic of photography.

The Queen usually stays at her Sandringham House during the winter holiday season. However, the estate looks just as stunning in the summertime, at which point followers are usually allowed to tour the property. In 2020, the Sandringham Instagram account (@Sandringham1870) took to social media to share some gorgeous views of the home during the warmer months. In photos posted to their page, there are glimpses at the property’s drawing-room, which Queen Victoria described as “very long and handsome,” in her own journal from 1871. We’d have to agree.

The Instagram account has shared plenty of photos of the rest of the space in the past, including shots of the dining room at Sandringham and many previews of the outdoor property. Inside, “Queen Mary’s influence is chiefly still seen in the interior of the House,” they write in one of their captions, with everything from “magnificent Spanish tapestries adorning the walls,” to “Columns, curves & coats of arms,” filling the rooms. ” Outside, “The Gardens are thriving from the warmer weather.”

It’s all incredibly breathtaking, to say the least. Oh, and we almost forgot. One glimpse at Sandringham’s Instagram account promises that “four-legged friends,” are allowed on many of the premises. It doesn’t get much better than that!