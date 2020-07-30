The Queen Once Told Meghan Markle She Couldn’t Have the Tiara She Wanted For Her Wedding

Royal wedding drama. Queen Elizabeth II rejected Meghan Markle’s wedding tiara choice, according to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family, which details the Duchess of Sussex’s relationship with Prince harry.

Per the book, Meghan wanted to wear an emerald tiara owned by the Queen for her wedding with Prince Harry in May 2018. However, the Queen shut down the request and selected a diamond tiara worn her grandmother, Queen Mary, in 1932. The book also reported that Harry took Meghan’s side in the incident and blamed the Queen’s dresser, Angela Kelly, for procrastinating in the tiara selection process, which led to a misunderstanding between the Suits alum and the Queen.

According to a royal source who spoke to Scobie and Durand, the queen told Harry, “Meghan cannot have whatever she wants. She gets what tiara she’s given by me” after Meghan requested the emerald tiara. The book’s source also claimed that the Queen disapproved of Meghan’s veil because the royal wedding wouldn’t be the first time she tied the knot. The former actress was married to producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013.

“The Queen also questioned why Meghan needed a veil for the wedding, given it was to be her second marriage,” the insider told Finding Freedom‘s authors. “Meghan can be difficult.”

However, Finding Freedom isn’t the first book to report tension between the Sussexes and the royals.

Robert Jobson’s book Charles At Seventy: Thoughts, Hopes And Dreams, which was published in 2018, describe Prince Harry as “petulant and short-tempered” after an incident before his wedding. According to Jobson, Harry told royal staff with a raised voice, “What Meghan wants, Meghan gets.” The book also reported that, when Harry’s “tiresome behavior,” reached his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II “put him firmly in his place.”

Finding Freedom, which will be released on August 11, comes seven months after Harry and Meghan decided to step back as “senior” members of the British royal family in January. The couple first moved to Canada with their 1-year-old son, Archie Mountbatten Windsor. They’ve since relocated to Los Angeles, where they currently live at Tyler Perry’s home.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple wrote in a statement on their Instagram in January.

The statement continued, “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex”

