Prince Harry ‘Reassured’ the Queen That Dropping His Royal Surname Wasn’t a ‘Personal Dig’

Prince Harry “reassured” Queen Elizabeth II that dropping his royal surname, Mountbatten-Windsor, wasn’t a “personal dig” at her or the British royal family. But what was Queen Elizabeth’s reaction to Prince Harry dropping his royal surname? A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 15, that the former Duke of Sussex is “not planning to drop his Mountbatten-Windsor title legally,” but simply wants to reserve the use of his surname for more formal occasions.

“The bottom line is, he prefers to keep it casual and be known as ‘Harry,’” the insider told the magazine. Additionally, Prince Harry made sure to let his grandmother, the Queen, know that his recent choice to drop his royal surname was not a “personal dig” at her. “She still means the world to him,” the source said.

The comment comes after Prince Harry filed documents for an eco-tourism firm, Travelyst, which listed him as “Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex.” As fans can tell, his royal surname, Mountbatten-Windsor, is nowhere to be seen. Some assumed that Harry’s omission of his last name was shade at the royal family, whom he’s had a contentious relationship with since January when he and his wife, Meghan Markle, announced their decision to “step back” as senior members of the royal family to move to Canada to raise their son Archie. (The couple has since moved to Los Angeles to focus on their work, including Meghan’s acting career and possible cookbook.)

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple wrote in an Instagram post in January. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

Harry and Meghan’s official last day as senior members of the British royal family was on April 1. They confirmed the end date with a final Instagram post.