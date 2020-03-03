Queen Elizabeth Was Nothing But Supportive During a Private Meeting With Prince Harry

As royal duties wrap up for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the relationship between Harry and his grandmother is still facing its fair share of strain. It’s why Queen Elizabeth’s message to Prince Harry during a private meeting was so important. The relatives finally met for an informal discussion on Sunday, March 1, to address some of the unsavory rumors circulating in the media, and come to terms with the future of the royal family.

Ever since Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, announced their decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family in Jan. 2020, the announcement rocked the public—and Queen Elizabeth II—to the core. It’s been a difficult number of weeks since, as senior royal officials have had to make hard choices regarding Meghan and Harry’s future once they moved to Canada. In particular, the Queen decided to strip them of their royal titles altogether and impose a ban on their use of the word “royal” in any of their personal branding—effectively pushing Meghan and Harry further away than ever.

But Harry’s personal meeting with the Queen took on a new tone. After all, she is his grandmother. So while he and Meghan have felt “insulted” by her recent actions, the Queen seemingly assured her grandson that there are no hard feelings here.

“You are much loved and will always be welcomed back,” the Queen reportedly told Prince Harry, according to The Sun.

While the publication was unable to share any other direct quotes from their meeting, a royal source assures that this conversation was “a much more relaxed environment and they were both able to speak their mind.” Seeing as how it was the “first time the Queen has had the chance to talk to Harry on his own and really find out what his plans are,” it seems things went rather well.

“She made it very clear to him that he and Meghan are always able to come back if they change their minds and she will welcome them with open arms,” the source added. “Hopefully, the chat cleared the air.”

We can only hope as much. Besides, we don’t want to see the royals feuding anymore once they all reunite for Commonwealth Day on March 9.