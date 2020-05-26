Queen Elizabeth Made the Sweetest Comment About Prince Harry & Baby Archie’s Red Hair

Perhaps the most special guest for 94-year-old Queen Elizabeth’s birthday wasn’t even Her Majesty herself—it was her great-grandson, one-year-old baby Archie. She couldn’t help but focus on him during a video call, as Queen Elizabeth’s Prince Harry and Baby Archie red hair comparison was clearly noted by sources.

While the Sussexes didn’t publically share their birthday well wishes for the Queen on social media (after all, their Instagram account is inactive), Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, did make sure to join in on a Zoom call to celebrate Her Majesty’s birthday back in April 2020. Now, sources with the Times (UK) are saying the Queen “is said to have noted that Archie has his father’s red hair” during their chat. Cue the aww’s!

It’s no doubt that Prince Harry and Prince William have some seriously strong genes—one look at Princess Charlotte’s baby photos compared to her dad’s will leave you noticing the trend, too. But there’s no one better than the Queen to pick up on the uncanny resemblance—she’s their grandmother, after all.

Her Majesty also joined in on the festivities for Archie’s first birthday in May 2020; from afar, that is. Given recent social distancing recommendations, the Sussexes couldn’t return to the UK as originally planned for Archie’s birthday. Instead, they celebrated the youngest royal’s special day at their new home in Los Angeles.

“Meghan made the cake—strawberries and cream,” a source told People. “And Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons. They Zoomed with godparents, friends, and family and had a really simple but incredibly joyous day.”

Like the rest of us trying not to let the distance rain on our parades, the Sussexes have been doing their best to bring parties indoors. Even after Archie’s birthday, Meghan and Harry celebrated their second wedding anniversary with simple gifts, meals, and plans for each other. “Meghan designed Harry’s card, and hand wrote a beautiful, sentimental message inside expressing her love for him,” a source told Us Weekly. “Harry surprised Meghan with a huge, stunning bouquet of roses and a ring, which she loves.” It’s the little things!