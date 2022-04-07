Those Queen Elizabeth & Prince Andrew Photos Were Originally Banned at Philip’s Memorial—Here’s Why 

A week after Prince Philip’s memorial, it was revealed that those Queen Elizabeth and Prince Andrew photos were not supposed to be taken at the ceremony.

At the time, the Queen’s disgraced son was seen escorting his mother back to his seat before Philip’s memorial began. The Times’ photographer Richard Pohle was the only person allowed to take pictures of the monarch’s late husband’s memorial. According to Pohle, Buckingham Palace officials didn’t allow him to take pictures of the Queen before she sat in her seat. However, in a newsworthy attempt, the photographer managed to capture the moment in quick haste by going outside of his official position.

“How would she arrive? There was some speculation that she might arrive using a buggy or even a wheelchair,” Pohle justified in a statement in The Times. “If I had no picture of that I would have the entire British media asking why not.”

The photographs shocked the world since they came just weeks after a sexual assault settlement between Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre. Prince Andrew was known to be close with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. Giuffre previously accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her in London and on Epstein’s island when she was 17.

Prince Andrew stepped back from his official duties in 2019. “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathize with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure,” he said in a statement. “ I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives. Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations, if required.”

His position title was finally removed on January 13, 2022. Buckingham Palace released a statement announcing the Queen’s decision: “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

