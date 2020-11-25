Why Queen Elizabeth Isn’t Planning to Comment on Meghan Markle’s Miscarriage

A palace spokesperson revealed Queen Elizabeth’s reaction to Meghan Markle’s miscarriage, and it isn’t quite what you’d expect. Rather than releasing a public statement about the Duchess and Duke of Sussex’s loss, the Queen plans to make “no comment” at all. Here’s why.

According to The Daily Beast, senior members of the royal family were made aware of Meghan’s miscarriage ahead of her essay published on Wednesday, November 25 for The New York Times. The essay, titled “The Losses We Share,” detailed the morning in July 2020 when the Duchess of Sussex, 39, realized she lost her second child while at home in Montecito, California. The news came as a shock for the world, as Meghan kept her second pregnancy a secret until now. While many offered their words of support and condolences on social media, however, the royal family remained notably silent.

“The office of Queen Elizabeth said she would be making no comment on the ‘deeply personal’ issue,” reports The Daily Beast. “Prince Charles’ spokesperson said he would not be commenting on the ‘private’ issue. Prince William’s office said they would not comment.” Instead, a source close to the royal family told People on Wednesday that “there is a lot of sadness around the family” over the loss of what would have been another royal baby.

In her essay, the Duchess of Sussex recalled the “ordinary” morning when she and her husband, Prince Harry, 36, lost their second child. “Make breakfast. Feed the dogs. Take vitamins. Find that missing sock. Pick up the rogue crayon that rolled under the table. Throw my hair in a ponytail before getting my son from his crib,” Meghan wrote of her day, referencing her and Harry’s 1-year-old son, Archie.

She continued, “After changing his diaper, I felt a sharp cramp. I dropped to the floor with him in my arms, humming a lullaby to keep us both calm, the cheerful tune a stark contrast to my sense that something was not right. I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second.”

Meghan went on to describe the later moments of that day when she and Harry were in the hospital following her miscarriage. “I felt the clamminess of his palm and kissed his knuckles, wet from both our tears,” she wrote. “Staring at the cold white walls, my eyes glazed over. I tried to imagine how we’d heal.”

“Watching my husband’s heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, ‘Are you OK?’” she realized, remembering the viral ITV interview from September 2019, when she responded candidly to an interviewer who asked, simply, if she was OK. She concluded, “Are we OK? We will be.”