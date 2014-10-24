Queen Elizabeth Just Tweeted For the First Time!

While we probably won’t see Queen Elizabeth live-tweeting “Scandal” anytime soon, the 88-year-old British Monarch did send her first personal tweet today from an account managed by the palace, signing it “Elizabeth R.”

It is a pleasure to open the Information Age exhibition today at the @ScienceMuseum and I hope people will enjoy visiting. Elizabeth R. — BritishMonarchy (@BritishMonarchy) October 24, 2014

The guest tweet was sent at the opening of the London Science Museum’s newest gallery, which explores the technological breakthroughs of modern communication—like telephones, email and yes, even Twitter.

But in case you’re wondering if it really was the Queen tweeting and not just a sassy intern, don’t you worry. The @BritishMonarchy verified the tweet.

The last tweet was sent personally by The Queen from her official Twitter account @BritishMonarchy #TheQueenTweets — BritishMonarchy (@BritishMonarchy) October 24, 2014

The Queen tweeting is great and all, but is it too much to ask that Kate Middleton sign up for Instagram? Cause that we’d be all over.