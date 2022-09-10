Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Was Just Announced By Buckingham Palace—Here’s When and Where It Will Be

Rest in peace. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral details were just released by Buckingham Palace. The late Queen will be laid to rest after a series of ceremonial events to honor her legacy.

Queen Elizabeth II died “peacefully” at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, on September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement. She was 96. “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon,” the official statement read. The statement continued, “The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

Buckingham Palace announced the Queen was put “under medical supervision” due to “concern” from her doctors hours before her death. “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision,” the statement read at the time. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” The palace also confirmed that Prince Charles, Camila Parker Bowles and Prince William were immediately informed of the Queen’s health and were by her side when she died. “Their Royal Highnesses The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall have traveled to Balmoral,” the palace said.

Earlier on the day of the Queen’s funeral announcement, King Charles III was officially proclaimed sovereign. In his speech to the privy council, he said of his mother, “I know how deeply you and the entire nation, and I think I may say the whole world sympathizes with me in the irreparable loss we have all suffered. It is the greatest consolation to me to know of the sympathy expressed by so many to my sister and my brothers and as such overwhelming affection and support should be extended to our whole family in our loss. To all of us as a family.” He continued, “My mother’s reign was unequaled in its duration, its dedication and its devotion. Even as we grieve we give thanks for this most faithful life. I am deeply aware of this great inheritance and of the duties and heavy responsibilities of sovereignty which have now passed to me.”

He then talked about his responsibilities as King and the future of the UK. “In taking up these responsibilities I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government and to seek the peace, harmony and prosperity of the peoples of these islands, and of the commonwealth realms and territories across the world. In this purpose, I know that I shall be upheld by the affection and loyalty of the peoples whose sovereign I have been called upon to be, and in the discharge of these duties, I will be guided by the council of their elected parliaments. In all this, I am profoundly encouraged by the constant support of my beloved wife. I take this opportunity to confirm my willingness and intention to continue the tradition of surrendering the hereditary revenues, including the crown estate to the government for the benefit of all in return for the sovereign grant which supports my official duties as head of state and head of nation. In carrying out the heavy task that has been laid upon me, to which I dedicate what remains to me of my life. I pray for the guidance and help of almighty God.”

Where will Queen Elizabeth’s funeral be?

Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral will be at Westminster Abbey in Central London. It will be the first time a monarch’s funeral has been held at Westminster Abbey since the 18th century. Westminster Abbey was also where Queen Elizabeth was married to Prince Philip and crowned. It will be followed by a committal at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor— where the Queen’s parents, sister Princess Margaret and her husband Prince Philip are laid to rest in the Royal Vault.

When will Queen Elizabeth’s funeral take place?

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will take place on September 19, 2022, according to Buckingham Palace. The funeral will come at the end of an official 10-day period of mourning. The coffin will begin its journey to Westminster Abbey in a procession from the Palace of Westminster beginning at 10:44 a.m. local time. The official funeral will be held at 11 a.m. according to Westminster Abbey.The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for full days before her funeral. It will allow members of the public to file past and pay their respects. The last member of the Royal Family to lie in state in the hall was Queen Elizabeth’s mother, the Queen Mother in 2002, when more than 200,000 people viewed her coffin.

How will Queen Elizabeth’s body and coffin be transported to London?

After the announcement of her death, the Queen’s body was lying in rest at Balmoral Castle, Scotland where she died. People close to the Queen have paid their respects to her until Sunday, September 11, when she will start her journey back to London. Loyal Gamemakers who are “people who have known Her Majesty, it’s a personal connection,” will carry her coffin from the Ballroom out of the castle, to start its journey south to the Scottish capital of Edinburgh. Once there, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to Holyroodhouse at about 4:00 p.m. local time.

On Monday, September 12, 2022, it will be taken from the Palace of Holyroodhouse at 2:35 p.m. in procession to St Giles’s Cathedral. The Queen’s coffin will lie at rest at St. Giles’s Cathedral where a procession including the King and members of the royal family will be taking place beforehand. The coffin will stay there until Tuesday, September 13, 2022, so people in Scotland can pay their respects. The coffin will be flown to Edinburgh airport to RAF Northolt, London, arriving at 8:00 p.m. and will head to Buckingham Palace accompanied by Princess Anne. The coffin will then be transported to Westminster Abbey for a four-day public viewing.

