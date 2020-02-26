The Queen Thinks Prince Harry’s Response to Her Royal Word Ban Is an ‘Embarrassment’

Let’s take this with a grain of salt, shall we? According to an exclusive source with Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth is disappointed with Prince Harry’s royal word ban response—so much so, she’s even thinking of it as an “embarrassment” upon the royal family. But what exactly did the Duke of Sussex say to incite such a harsh response?

When the Queen and other senior officials of the royal family announced their decision to ban Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s use of the word “royal” in their personal branding, the couple was shocked but quick to react. Harry, 35, and wife Meghan, 38, issued a statement on Feb. 21 following the Queen’s announcement—and, yes, it did include a petty quip.

The pair hinted at the fact that, while the Queen can ban their ability to trademark the word “royal” in their Sussex Royal branding in the U.K., technically, she can’t prevent them from using the term in North America: “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the U.K. or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020,” reads their official statement.

As you can see, however, the royal couple still agreed to do away with their use of the word “royal” once their official duties conclude at the end of March. But the Queen reportedly remains unhappy with the phrasing of her grandson’s statement.

“She’s so disappointed that her own grandchild would heap so much embarrassment on the monarchy and bring all this unwanted attention on his family at the worst possible time,” said a source to Us Weekly.

Imaginably, Prince Harry’s latest announcement only adds to the tension. The Duke of Sussex announced on Feb. 26 that he would no longer like to be referred to as a prince, and just wants to go by “Harry” now—seemingly eschewing all connections to his family, save for Meghan and baby Archie.

The Queen hopes this doesn’t mark the end of their relationship. “She’s praying that, over time, Harry will start to see things more clearly,” Us Weekly’s source adds. “Whether that will actually happen remains to be seen.”