The Queen Thinks Prince Harry’s Response to Her Royal Word Ban Is an ‘Embarrassment’

Let’s take this with a grain of salt, shall we? According to an exclusive source with Us Weekly, Queen Elizabeth is disappointed with Prince Harry’s royal word ban response—so much so, she’s even thinking of it as an “embarrassment” upon the royal family. But what exactly did the Duke of Sussex say to incite such a harsh response?
When the Queen and other senior officials of the royal family announced their decision to ban Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s use of the word “royal” in their personal branding, the couple was shocked but quick to react. Harry, 35, and wife Meghan, 38, issued a statement on Feb. 21 following the Queen’s announcement—and, yes, it did include a petty quip.
The pair hinted at the fact that, while the Queen can ban their ability to trademark the word “royal” in their Sussex Royal branding in the U.K., technically, she can’t prevent them from using the term in North America: “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the U.K. or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020,” reads their official statement.
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
As you can see, however, the royal couple still agreed to do away with their use of the word “royal” once their official duties conclude at the end of March. But the Queen reportedly remains unhappy with the phrasing of her grandson’s statement.
“She’s so disappointed that her own grandchild would heap so much embarrassment on the monarchy and bring all this unwanted attention on his family at the worst possible time,” said a source to Us Weekly.
Imaginably, Prince Harry’s latest announcement only adds to the tension. The Duke of Sussex announced on Feb. 26 that he would no longer like to be referred to as a prince, and just wants to go by “Harry” now—seemingly eschewing all connections to his family, save for Meghan and baby Archie.
View this post on Instagram
In Scotland today, The Duke of Sussex and Travalyst have hosted a summit to launch their next phase of work, putting communities first, with a mission to create a more sustainable tourism industry. • “We are a coalition of partners with a shared goal to transform the future of tourism and travel for everyone – to give people access to better information and ensure the future development of tourism positively supports the destinations that the industry relies on, and that their communities depend on. We believe travel is a good thing. It is the heart of human experience, of cultural connections and of new friendships.” - The Duke of Sussex Travalyst is working to build a future where people are able to take holidays and trips that have social, environmental and economic benefits to communities and destinations built in. There is an increasing desire for these types of trips – and we want to make them a reality for everyone. At today’s summit in Edinburgh, representatives from across the Scottish tourism sector discussed the need to encourage and incentivise sustainable practices across the supply chain, in a way that meets the needs of consumers who want more clarity on how to choose more sustainable options. Image © PA / SussexRoyal
The Queen hopes this doesn’t mark the end of their relationship. “She’s praying that, over time, Harry will start to see things more clearly,” Us Weekly’s source adds. “Whether that will actually happen remains to be seen.”