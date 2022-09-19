Queen Elizabeth’s Children & Grandchildren Reunited at Her Funeral—Inside Her Family Free

Scroll To See More Images

Queen Elizabeth II’s death set in motion a once-in-a-century event where a new king would be crowned and royal titles would shift according to the line of succession. But what do we know about Queen Elizabeth’s children and grandchildren with Prince Philip?

Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor and Philip were married in 1947 and they welcomed their first child a year later. After more than 70 years of being her loyal husband and Britain’s longest-running royal consort, Philip passed away in April 2021 aged 99. On September 8, 2022, Queen Elizabeth passed away at age 96. The four children and eight grandchildren she shared with her “beloved husband” reunited at her funeral at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022. “As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief,” the Queen’s eldest son, King Charles III, said ahead on the eve of her funeral. Following a state funeral, the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as the Queen’s mother and father, were reunited in their final resting place beneath St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the Royal Vault. Read on to find out more about Queen Elizabeth’s children and grandchildren the monarch left behind.

Who are Queen Elizabeth II’s children?

King Charles III

Parents: Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth

Born on November 14, 1948, Charles Philip Arthur George is Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s eldest son and was her heir to the throne. Upon the Queen’s death on September 8, 2022, he ascended to become King Charles III, though he could have chosen from any of his four names as is tradition. His title was announced immediately after the Queen’s death and his coronation is expected to take place sometime in 2023. As Prince, Charles married Lady Diana Spencer in 1981 and they share two children, William and Harry. After a breakdown in their marriage, Charles and Diana announced their split in 1992. Diana died tragically in a car accident in Paris in 1997. Prince Charles married once more, to the now-queen consort Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

Princess Anne

Parents: Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth

Princess Anne is the second eldest child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. She was born on August 15, 1950. She is the only child to accompany every leg of the Queen’s final journey from Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the Queen passed, to her final resting place beneath St. Georges Chapel in Windsor. She is a respected former equestrian and is the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympic Games. Anne married her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips in 1973 but they separated in 1973 sharing two children, Zara and Peter Phillips. Anne is now married to Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Lawrence.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Parents: Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth

The disgraced Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is the Queen and Prince Philip’s third child and second son. He was born on February 19, 1960. He was married to Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, with whom he shares two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie. The couple split in 1992 after six years together. In 2019, Andrew stepped back from royal duties over his ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, though he denied any wrongdoing. In 2022, Andrew was stripped of his military titles after a judge ruled a sexual abuse civil lawsuit against him could proceed, which he settled. “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, the Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen. The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen,” the palace said in a statement.

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex

Parents: Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth

Prince Edward is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, born on March 10, 1964. A dedicated patron of the arts and athletics, he contributes to over 70 different charities and organizations. He was made the Earl of Wessex prior to marrying Sophie Rhys-Jones in 1999, with whom he shares two children, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and James Mountbatten-Windsor, Viscount Severn.

Who are Queen Elizabeth’s Grandchildren?

Peter Phillips

Parents: Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips

Peter Phillips is the eldest son of Princess Anne and the eldest grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, born on 15 November 1977. He is 17th in line to the British throne.

Zara Tindall

Parents: Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips

Another lover of horses, Zara Tindall (born Zara Phillips on May 15, 1981) is 20th in line for the throne and an accomplished equestrian. She often represents Britain in the Olympics and even won a silver medal in the London 2012 games.

William, Prince of Wales

Parents: King Charles III and the late Princess Diana

Born June 21, 1982, William Arthur Philip Louis is the eldest son of King Charles III and the late Princess Diana, which makes him the heir to the British throne. Upon his marriage to Kate Middleton in 2011, he was made Duke of Cambridge and became Duke of Cornwall and Duke of Rothesay following his father’s ascension as king on September 8, 2022. The following day, he was named Prince of Wales and Earl of Chester, titles reserved for the heir to the monarch. He and Kate share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Parents: King Charles III and the late Princess Diana

Harry is King Charles III’s second son, born on September 15, 1984. Regarded as the more rebellious of the two, Harry is fifth in line for the throne. He is the founder of the Invictus Games, a multi-sport event for wounded, injured and sick military servicemen and women, both serving and veterans. He married Meghan Markle in 2018 and after two years of brutal, often misogynistic press coverage, the couple announced they would step down as senior members of the royal family and live a financially independent life between the UK and the US. They have two children, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor.

Princess Beatrice

Parents: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Beatrice is the niece of King Charles III and grandaughter of Queen Elizabeth II as the daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. Born August 8, 1988, she is ninth in line for the British throne and is the Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at software company Afiniti. She married property developer and Italian noble Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi with whom she shares one daughter, Sienna Elizabeth born on 18 September 2021

Princess Eugenie

Parents: Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson

Born March 23, 1990, Eugenie is the second daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson. She is 11th in line for the throne and works for a number of charitable organizations such as Children in Crisis and Anti-Slavery International. Eugenie married Jack Brooksbank in 2018 and they share one son, August, born in February 2021.

Lady Louise Windsor

Parents: Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones

The eldest daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones, Lady Louise Windsor was born on November 8, 2003. As of her uncle King Charles III’s ascension on September 8, 2022, she is 15th in line for the throne. At age seven, she was a bridesmaid at the wedding of Prince William to Kate Middleton in 2011.

James, Viscount Severn

Parents: Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones

Queen Elizabeth II’s youngest grandchild, James Alexander Philip Theo Mountbatten-Windsor was born December 17, 2007. He is 14th in line for the British throne. His title, Viscount Severn, acknowledges his mother’s Welsh roots as the River Severn rises in Wales.

For more about the British royal family, check out Sally Bedell Smith’s 2012 biography, Elizabeth the Queen: The Life of a Modern Monarch . The New York Times bestseller, which includes the “real story” behind several storylines featured in Netflix’s The Crown, follows Queen Elizabeth II’s life from her childhood as the “heiress presumptive” to her father, King George VI; to the moment he et her husband, Prince Philip, when she was 13 years old; to her ascension to the throne at 25 years old in 1952. Elizabeth the Queen, which also includes interviews with Buckingham Palace sources and never-before-revealed documents, provides a deep dive into the Queen’s legacy as one of the most famous monarchs in recent history.

