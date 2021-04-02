The Queen Is Celebrating Easter With Philip For His 1st Holiday Since His Hospitalization

This year, the Queen’s Easter Sunday plans are looking a little different—but she’ll still be spending the holiday with her husband, Prince Philip, by her side.

According to the British paper The Mirror, the 94-year-old monarch will be joined by the Duke of Edinburgh for a rather low-key Easter celebration in 2021. Instead of holding a procession to a local church, Queen Elizabeth will attend a private church service with her husband, whom she is “delighted” to have back home at Windsor Castle.

The 99-year-old duke was discharged from a private London hospital on Tuesday, March 16, after recovering there following heart surgery at cardiac specialist hospital, St. Bartholomew’s. “His Royal Highness wishes to thank all the medical staff who looked after him… and everyone who has sent their good wishes,” Buckingham Palace said at the time of his release, which came nearly a month after he was first admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital for feeling “unwell.”

The Mirror reports that Philip is now in “good spirits” as he’s home for his first holiday since his hospitalization. Meanwhile, his wife, the Queen, has seemingly kicked off the holy weekend celebrations early after posing with her son, Prince Charles, in a series of photos released Friday, April 2, from Windsor Castle. An insider tells The Mirror that these flicks mark a “lighter” side to the royal family after a month of controversy following Megan and Harry’s tell-all with Oprah Winfrey.

“It goes without saying the last year has been an incredible testing time for all and especially the last few weeks,” the insider began. “But the family has pulled together, the Queen and the Prince of Wales, with Prince William’s help have steered the family through and everyone is very much looking forward to the future.”

The source continued, “Her Majesty is delighted to have the Duke of Edinburgh at home and he is in good spirits having returned from hospital to continue his recovery,” noting that the Queen’s latest outing with their son Prince Charles “definitely” shows off “a lighter side to the Queen and her son and they will be wishing everyone a very happy Easter as we can begin to see our loved ones again.”