What’s Up With the Queen’s Health After Prince Charles Tested Positive for Coronavirus?

The royal family confirmed on Wednesday, March 25, that Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19. Since then, royal fans have wondered if the Queen has coronavirus too. But rest assured, well-wishers. Queen Elizabeth II is in “good health” amid her son’s coronavirus diagnosis.

Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, tweeted on Wednesday that Buckingham Palace confirmed that the queen hasn’t seen the Prince of Wales for more than a week and does not have any symptoms related to COVID-19. “BP tell me: Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly on the morning of 12th March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare. We will not be commenting further,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, English reported that Prince Charles’ doctors believe it’s unlikely that the Prince of Wales was infected with the virus before his meeting with the Queen. “Charles’s doctor thinks, conservatively, he could not have been infectious before March 13 but still raises serious questions as he saw his mother on March 12, briefly. Buckingham Palace say the Queen is in ‘good health’ though,” she tweeted.

The Queen’s health update comes after Clarence House, the royal residence he lives in with his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, confirmed that the Prince of Wales, the next heir to the British throne, has tested positive for coronavirus. “He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual,” Clarence House said in a statement. “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Clarence House also reported that Camilla was also tested for COVID-19 but does not have the virus. She and Prince Charles are self-isolating while he recovers.