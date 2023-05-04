‘Queen Charlotte’ Cast: Who Plays The Young Royal, Lady Danbury & Many More

Scroll To See More Images

Bridgerton fans have been hungering to know who the Queen Charlotte cast will include in the upcoming spin-off series which dropped on May 4, 2023. The wait is over. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is designed to deepen viewers’ understanding of one of our favorite characters by depicting her as a young woman finding her own voice.

“I loved delving into the romance between Charlotte and King George,” showrunner and executive producer Rhimes said in a video for Netflix in February 2023. “I want people to feel like this is what happens with real love. Love is hard. Love is difficult. Love has many layers. The idea that the happy ending that we always talk about for characters doesn’t have to be the obvious one.” Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story depicts Charlotte’s origin story and unveils the love story between Queen Charlotte and the handsome King of England, to whom she is betrothed for better or worse. Read on for more details about the exciting, fresh additions to the Queen Charlotte cast.

Who’s in the Queen Charlotte cast?

Original Bridgerton actors Golda Rosheuval (Queen Charlotte), Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury), and Ruth Gemmell (Violet Bridgerton) are all reprising their roles in the Queen Charlotte cast. Performing their younger versions, Netflix announced in the spring of 2022 that British actress India Amarteifio will play the young Charlotte. More main characters below.

Who plays Queen Charlotte in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

British actress India Amarteifio, raised in Twickenham, plays the young Charlotte. Amarteifio is best known for her role in the British crime drama Line of Duty, and she also appeared on a season 1 episode of Sex Education.

Before she established a screen career, Amarteifio was a child actor in theatre. She made her West End debut as Nala in The Lion King in 2011. She has also performed in Matilda the Musical and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Her first screen role was in the BBC One film Gangsta Granny.

Between 2013 and 2022, she starred in The Interceptor, Doctor Who series 9, The Evermoor Chronicles, Line of Duty, The Tunnel, Sex Education, Military Wives and The Midwich Cuckoos. Amarteifio confirmed her role as Queen Charlotte on Instagram, with a black and white photo of herself and Golda Rosheuvel. “No words, really. Thank you to my secret keepers for keeping it a secret. Absolute honour,” she wrote.

Golda Rosheuval shared a gorgeous photo of Amarteifio as Queen Charlotte on her own Instagram. Guyanese-British actress and singer, Rosheuvel is most famed for her role in Bridgerton since 2020 but has also starred in movies and series including Dune (2021), Luther (2010 – 2019), Lady Macbeth (2016), Death in Paradise (2011), Dead Boss (2012), Silent Witness (2008), and Rev (2010-2014).

Who plays King George III in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Corey Mylchreest plays the role of King George III, the monarch of Britain to which Charlotte is married. Per his profile on IMDB, he only has two prior on-screen acting credits to his name; in 2021, he starred in the short film Mars, and in 2022, he appeared in one episode of The Sandman as Adonis. He graduated from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art with a Bachelor’s in Acting at the H Level in 2020.

In an interview with Esquire, the somewhat green actor spoke of how King George was “criminally misunderstood” and that he was overjoyed to have won the role. “I can’t stress enough how in 2015, there were 20,000 pages of George’s private journals and letters—some of them to Charlotte, some to family, hundreds to doctors—that were released by the Royal libraries,” explained Mylchreest, concluding that “The man was amazing.”

He continued: “He was so much more than a madman and tried his whole life to do right by himself, by his family, by his people. He really wanted to do the best for everyone involved, and he wasn’t the most intelligent person but he was really dedicated to trying. I have such a deep love for him,” said Mylchreest.

Who plays Lady Danbury in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Relatively unknown Arsema Thomas (full name: Arséma Angela Adeoluwayemi Thomas) will play young Agatha Danbury, who educates the new queen in the expectations and norms of London society, while also finding her own confidence and identity.

Thomas was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Ethiopian and Nigerian diplomats and owing to her parents’ work, she grew up across the Comoros, Uganda, Kenya, Togo and Benin, and India. Unsurprisingly, she speaks several languages other than English, including French, Spanish, Yoruba and Amharic.

After signing with her agent in South Africa, she made her screen debut as Rebecca in Redeeming Love in 2022. She’d starred in the pilot for One Touch in 2021, which didn’t progress into a series. In February, she posted a photo of herself as Lady Danbury to Instagram, sharing “A whole Young Lady Danbury! Things shall be getting interesting in 2023.” Adjoa Andoh plays the adult Lady Danbury. “Thrilled to be a part of the announcement of the May 4th arrival of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” she posted to Instagram in February.

She was Colette in Casualty from 2000 until 2003), and also starred in Jonathan Creek, EastEnders in 1991, and The Tomorrow People in 1995. She has appeared in Doctor Who many times: in 2006, 2007, and the final series. She played Mother Nenneke in the second season of the Polish-American series The Witcher (2021). Her films have included Adulthood (2008) and the 2016 sequel Brotherhood. She played Chief of Staff Brenda Mazibuko in the 2009 drama film Invictus.

Who plays Violet in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Connie Jenkins-Greig will play young Violet Ledger before she becomes Violet Bridgerton. She shared the news of her casting in July 2022 via her Instagram, stating “Beyond excited to be able to share the news that I have joined the Bridgerton world as Young Violet.”

She has starred in Mr Selfridge (2013), The Take Down (2017), and 2023 movie drama Love Without Walls. As young Violet, she is seeking a husband and we witness her life before she becomes a Bridgerton through her marriage to Edmund Bridgerton.

Ruth Gemmel plays adult Violet Bridgerton. In April 2022, Gemmell told Town & Country magazine, “I think love is important. I think respect is important, and I think without those, it’s a very difficult world. I’m also not naive to believe that they’re easily obtained or that that road is not paved with difficulties, because it can be and has been, and most of us have been heartbroken. But we have more options at our fingertips than perhaps Violet would’ve or her children, so it’s a different world. But I believe in love, definitely. It would be really wrong if I’m pedaling love and didn’t believe a word of it.”

She’s starred in—among other films and series—My Mum Tracy Beaker (2021), Doc Martin (2019), Deep State (2019), Cliffs of Freedom (2019), Doctors (2018), Ransom (2017) Home Fires (2015-2016), Penny Dreadful (2015), Midsomer Murders (2015), Casualty (2014), and Utopia (2013).

Who plays Brimsley in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story?

Sam Clemmett plays the young Brimsley in Queen Charlotte. In March 2022, he shared the news with Instagram, “So excited to be joining @shondaland and @netflix with this amazing cast and crew to tell this story! You’re in for a treat!!”

The British actor made his television debut in Foyle’s War (2013), then Doctors the same year. He has also established himself as a theatre actor since 2011, interspersing screen work with stage appearances. He played Albus Severus Potter in the stage version of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in 2016 and reprised the role in 2018. In 2021, he starred in both The War Below and the crime film Cherry.

Clemmett married hairstylist Danarose Clemmett in October 2022 in a gothic-inspired ceremony they shared on Instagram. They announced their engagement on Instagram in August 2022.

Hugh Sachs plays the mature Brimsley. The Manchester-born actor has starred in film and television for decades, most recently including TV series Bridgerton (2020-2022) Father Brown (2020), Holby City (2019), Endeavour (2019) The Interceptor (2015), Family Tree (2013), and Midsomer Murders (2007).

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is available to stream on Netflix.

