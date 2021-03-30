Saweetie & Quavo Got Into a Physical Fight Before Their Split & It Was All Caught on Video

Rappers Saweetie and Quavo got into a physical altercation in an elevator before their split, according to footage obtained by TMZ. The video of Quavo and Saweetie’s elevator fight comes less than two weeks after news of the couple’s breakup.

In the newly leaked clip, Quavo, 29, could be seen closely approaching Saweetie, 27, outside of an open elevator in her North Hollywood apartment complex at the time, per TMZ. The “Best Friend” star appears to swing at him before grabbing an orange Call of Duty suitcase from inside the elevator. Just as she attempts to flee, the Migos rapper drags her back into the elevator and shoves her to the floor while taking hold of the suitcase. Saweetie, who is mostly offscreen at this point in the minute-and-a-half clip, continues to lie on the ground as Quavo stands over the case without offering to help his then-girlfriend off the floor. She is eventually seen getting herself up and limping out of the elevator, as Quavo watches on.

The footage of Quavo and Saweetie’s elevator fight comes just over a week after the “Tap In” rapper announced she was “single.” In a series of tweets shared on March 19, Saweetie alluded to her ex’s alleged infidelity as a reason behind the split.

“I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” one tweet read. “Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women.”

In another tweet, Saweetie shared, “I emotionally checked out a long time ago and have walked away with a deep sense of peace and freedom. Excited for this new chapter of elevation 🙏🏽.”

Quavo addressed Saweetie’s tweets later that day, claiming, “You are not the woman i thought you were.” He wrote, “I know you want to make this into a show so I’ll play my part just this one time. I don’t normally put my business out there, especially my personal life. I feel the need to address this so there are no false narratives.”

“I had love for you and disappointed you did all that,” he continued. “You are not the woman I thought you were. I wish you nothing but the best.” Saweetie responded with a simple, “Take care.”