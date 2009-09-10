Quail, Swatch, and VanLeeuwan Team Up

This Friday from 2-4 Models will be head to toe in Quail‘s spring 2010 runway collection, handing out the oh so delicious Vanleeuwan ice cream(and hopefully those big balloons). However, we know you’re already privy to this, because you read about it here on Style Caster first.

But what we didn’t fill you in on, is the super cute Swatch watches that will be given away to all those deemed worthy during this model turned ice cream server extravaganza. Wondering how to obtain Swatch worthy status? It’s pretty simple actually, follow @SwatchUS on twitter and watch out for the code word. Once you know the code, find a Quail model and clue her in. Wait patiently until she returns with your fabulous fall Swatch.

Our favorites from the fall line are these retro-inspired styles: Groove move and Color the Sky. Check out the entire collection here.